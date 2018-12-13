Migrant caravan descends into a shakedown

They are, after all, being asked to take a number and get to the back of the line on their asylum claims. The sweetener is that they can live and work in the U.S. for about two or three years, free and clear, earning money, before a court rejects their cost-free asylum claims and sends them back home.

Many migrants knew this, based on interviews with caravan migrants in the past two months, and that was their game all along.

But then there are the others, the ones who really did expect to get something for free from Uncle Sam. Here's the latest from that element of the group, as reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune:

Two groups of Central American migrants made separate marches on the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana Tuesday, demanding that they be processed through the asylum system more quickly and in greater numbers, that deportations be halted and that President Trump either let them into the country or pay them $50,000 each to go home. On the one-month anniversary of their arrival into Tijuana, caravan members are pressing the United States to take action but they are dwindling in numbers since more than 6,000 first arrived to the city's shelters.

The "reparations" are for the U.S.'s role in supposedly messing up their country, as if Hondurans were incapable of doing such a thing on their own. Not a lot of confidence in their countrymen's capacities, it seems. And not a lot of criticism for the far-left organizers who led them down this garden path, only to leave them with nothing. In fact, based on the kind of demands being posted on Pueblo Sin Fronteras' website, the demands have the look of having been crafted from those quarters. Apparently, the caravan has descended into irrelevance. As they pack up; seek jobs in Mexico; or slip through to the U.S., possibly with the aid of cartel human smugglers, migrants have told the press that the Pueblo organizers are nowhere to be found.

Well, now they are, and they've marshaled their forces to call on Uncle Sam to hand them money. Lots of money, $50,000 a head. Not out of mercy, but out of a debt owed. Or a payment to go away. And to raise the political project to the front and center once again, as Rick Moran observes in this PJ Media piece here. Any questions as to why the Tijuana residents were so turned off by the migrants' sense of entitlement that they organized protests of their own?

What leaps out here is the outrageousness of the demands, which is a typical tactic of the most extremist elements of the left. Terrorists are famous for making crazy demands, but so are other kinds of radicals and mau-mauers. It's a signature tactic of the left: the louder and crazier the demand, the more likely it is to turn up in the news. Mau-mauing, Jesse Jackson – it's all the same sort of warfare. The caravan organizers are banking on Americans being so revolted by illegal immigration that the U.S. will just shell out for them and pay them big bucks to go away. They see how payouts work in America, and they'd like those even better than the privilege of living in America.

One can only hope that the sorry truth about this group and its political project are duly noted.

Image credit: Daily Mail screenshot, via YouTube.