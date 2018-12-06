TDS-inflamed Joy Behar besmirches George HW Bush's memory

Joy Behar got into a heated debate with Meghan McCain during an episode of The View on Monday. The show was intended to remember the life of President George H.W. Bush, who passed away several days ago. However, Behar used the opportunity to criticize and insult President Trump and her co-host, Meghan McCain. Behar's conduct was reprehensible. Her conduct portrayed her as a narcissist who does not respect the American public, her co-hosts, or former president Bush.

Behar is no stranger to controversy. Among her many inflammatory remarks, she has publicly asserted that President Trump teaches children to be racists and bullies and that Trump is paving the way for another Adolf Hitler. She has also compared Republicans to "Nazis," asserted that Trump's election was worse for the nation than the September 11 attacks, and opined that the vice president and Christians have a mental disease for having faith in G-d. Notwithstanding the ludicrous and vile nature of these comments, Behar's conduct on Monday hit a new low, not necessarily because of what she said (the American public is accustomed to her bitterness), but when she said it. Specifically, while the country was still mourning the passing of the nation's 41st president, and when her co-hosts on The View were celebrating and discussing the amazing life of former President Bush, Behar chose to attack President Trump for allegedly trying to unravel the Clean Air Act (signed by former President Bush) and everything that former President Obama did. When McCain reminded Behar to focus and honor the life of President Bush, Behar rudely stated, "I don't care what you are interested in. I'm talking, damn it!" After the show, Behar allegedly went a profanity-laced tirade and threatened to quit the show. It is no secret that Behar does not support President Trump's policies, which is her absolute right in a free society. However, there is a time and a place for her to voice her opinions about the current president. Monday was not that time. In a recent Fox News article, NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck stated, "Joy Behar's insistence that the Bush tribute center around Trump was a microcosm of the media's permanent obsession with the current president, showing an embarrassing inability to cover stories or pay tribute to people like George H.W. Bush or John McCain without their cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome breaking through." While Houck's observation is well taken, Behar's conduct not only portrayed an embarrassing inability to cover certain stories (without bringing up Trump), but was also disrespectful to President Bush. In a Fox News article, Joe Concha, media reporter from The Hill, summed this up perfectly, stating, "The point of the segment was to honor George H.W. Bush and his extraordinary life and achievements while serving his country in a myriad of ways." "Broaching Trump, like someone needing to reach a daily criticism quota, was a disservice to Bush." Behar's conduct did not sit too well with some viewers, who voiced their discontent on Twitter. Their concerns, in general, had less to do with what she said and more to do with the timing of when she said it. Joy Behar's conduct on Monday was out of line and wrong. Rather than putting her personal opinions about President Trump on the back burner for one day, she took it upon herself to attack the current president at the expense of the former president. America should always come before partisan politics, no matter who is in office. In this case, Behar allowed partisanship to interfere with the celebration of a great American hero. For this, she owes everyone an apology. Mr. Hakim is a political writer and commentator and an attorney. His articles have been published in The Washington Examiner, The Daily Caller, The Federalist, The Western Journal, American Thinker and other online publications. https://thoughtfullyconservative.wordpress.com Twitter: @ThoughtfulGOP