Ruth Bader Ginsburg has lung cancer

Back on November 7, the 85-year-old Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fell in her office at the Supreme Court and fractured three ribs on her left side. Ironically, this mishap may have been a blessing in disguise, as x-ray tests on her rib area revealed growths on her left lung. Then, on December 21, Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. In that procedure, one of the two lobes of the left lung is completely removed and examined. Upon pathological testing, it was determined that the nodules on Ginsburg's left lobe were indeed malignant.

The prognosis cannot be good for Ginsburg. According to Dr. John Heymach of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, when lung cancer is caught, it usually has already spread to the lymph nodes and beyond, and by then, it is curable in only a few cases. This is the latest in a string of health issues that have afflicted the aged Ginsburg. She has been on the Supreme Court since 1993 when appointed by Bill Clinton. Currently, she is the longest serving justice on the court. During her tenure, Ginsburg has had both colon (2009) and pancreatic cancer (1999) and a heart stent in 2014. This is not a healthy, robust woman. One need not be a medical expert to predict with a reasonable degree of confidence that 2019 will end without Ginsburg – or RBG, as her fans like to call her – on the bench. This will give President Trump the opportunity to appoint another originalist to the Supreme Court. This is needed now to counteract Chief Justice Roberts, who is drifting ever to the left. Just the thought of another Supreme Court appointment for President Trump will send the Democrats and the Democrat-media into rug-chewing fits. It will also shift their efforts to remove Trump from office into warp speed.