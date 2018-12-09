Perez blaming the messenger rather than the message?

What do the people at the DNC think of voters? I guess that they think that voters are too influenced by the messages from the pulpit or something like that. In other words, those priests and pastors are talking too much about protecting life or defending traditional marriage.

Attendees at Wednesday’s Demand Justice’s “The Court In Crisis: What’s Next For Progressives After Kavanaugh” Summit were told by Mr. Perez that they need to address the “pulpit” problem to better “penetrate” the American electorate. “We need to build a bigger orchestra,” Mr. Perez said. “They’ve had a big orchestra for some time and they’ve got the megaphones to amplify it, whether it’s Sinclair at a local level or Fox at a national level. I’ve learned this from the outreach we’ve done at the DNC. ‘Why aren’t we penetrating?’ I ask And I had someone in Northwestern Wisconsin tell me, ‘you know what, for most of the people I know, their principal sources of information are Fox News, their NRA newsletter, and the pulpit on Sunday.’” Mr. Perez said it was almost axiomatic that such individuals would shun the Democratic Party. “It should come as a surprise to no one that our message doesn’t penetrate. It should come as a surprise to no one that that person has elevated the issue of courts to the top because that person on the pulpit is saying, ‘Ignore everything else that this person has done and is doing, we have to focus one issue of Roe vs. Wade,’” Mr. Perez said.

Am I missing something? It is not the right that turns everything into Roe v Wade. Just ask justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. Every question that they got from a Democrat in the committee was directly or indirectly related to Roe v Wade.

In fact, most conservatives that I know would love to stop talking about Roe v Wade. Instead, they'd love to see the issue decided by voters or forcing Democrats to vote "yes or no" in state legislatures.

Democrats do not penetrate, to use Perez' terms, because they are outside of where most people live. Most Americans do not want boys to go into girls' bathrooms or believe that their country is evil or racist.

So Perez should stop blaming the messengers and listen to the message. It's the message that's driving people out of the Democratic Party.

