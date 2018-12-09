Human bones for sale online

And vendors on Amazon Marketplace are selling what is labeled as real human bones.

From full human skeletons to single human bones, and everything in between. If you're in the market for any human bone other than just a skull, you'll find your fancy right here.

This is not an illegal trade, except in the states of Georgia, Tennessee and New York, but I find it morally and ethically repulsive to the max. Human bones can be purchased online at a site called The Bone Room :

Except for medical students and the like, this could lead to a grotesque internet hobby, with teenage kids and people with serious sadistic psychopathology collecting them.

All legitimate uses could be fulfilled either medically and professionally, or via composite copies, or even beef bone composites.

Jewish law, and I assume other religious laws, would generally reject this trade as deeply unethical. I believe in free trade, but not for human corpses.

The whole disgusting trade in human fetuses by Planned Parenthood is a major violation of humane ethics. (Fetuses are certainly conscious in the third trimester and even earlier, and they would feel pain, despair and panic).

I am certainly re-thinking buying from Amazon for this. A web petition might make them change their minds.

The other issue is the origin of the human corpse parts. India, China and North Korea are plausible sources, and in the case of China and North Korea, these could be the bodies of executed criminals. In India it might be poor street people.

I believe that medical schools would normally check the sources, if possible. They could even perform DNA tests for ethnic heritage, for example. Ethically they should certainly know the sources.

Judging by the buyers' reviews, these human corpse parts are treated without regard to their origins. They are decorative items, or show-off items, and quite possibly of interest to people who have sadistic pathologies.

On the plus side, teenage school shooters might be interested, and give away their fantasy lives. But apparently teachers and school counselors might be afraid to act.

