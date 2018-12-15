Oh, good! Another blow to the nightmare of Obamacare

Bit by bit, like the monument to Ozymandias chipped away by shifting desert sands, the Obamacare monolith is coming down. Friday, a Texas court struck down the law as "unconstitutional" based on Congress repealing the individual mandate in 2017. Rick Moran wrote about it here. For those of us stuck in the individual market with no choice but to buy the hellish Obamacare, that's a relief.

Maybe it gets appealed successfully by lefty states such as California. Maybe it doesn't. But what's worth noting is that Democrats will continue to fight for it on the spurious "narrative" that it protects pre-existing conditions, something that most Americans sympathize with, as if such an end would never be achievable without the law, while wanting us to pay no attention to that little detail about those the soaring costs. Fact is, if there ever was a law that didn't do what it promised to do – which is to say lower costs and allow people to keep their doctors – Obamacare is it. It taxes the poor, which is to say people who cannot afford it and who don't qualify as supplicants to its subsidies, and it lards up a lot of unwanted and unneeded services on buyers, which every buyer in that one-size-fits-all setup must pay for. As Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber explained, its gargantuan costs were hidden from voters because the law's creators considered Americans "stupid." It's all there on video. No wonder the public hates the law. Congress did strike down the poverty tax for those who cannot afford Obamacare on its own difficult terms earlier, so chip one has happened. People with incomes that might be high one month and very low the next got freed not to buy it. Now this judicial strike-down, based on the premise upheld by the Supreme Court earlier, saying the whole thing was within Congress's power to issue taxes, is built on Congress's new decision to repeal the tax. That's good news, because it potentially gets rid of the second-most detested thing about the nightmare of Obamacare: the low choice and one-size-fits-all insurance policies Obamacare offers, which force buyers to purchase services they will never need and likely do not want – things like expensive and highly failure-prone treatment for users of illegal drugs and their addictions, pregnancy care for those who can never become pregnant, mammograms for men, and other people's children's dental care (dental care for actual Obamacare-buyers sold separately). These larded up mandates were brought on by lobbying and special interests that got their snoots in the trough and the influence to have such pet issues placed there, while others with less political clout, such as dental providers, got left in the cold. Buyers just want health care insurance that serves their needs. Since it's their own money being spent, they have a right to spend it as they know best. Obamacare has failed spectacularly on that front. It's not about serving insurance buyers, which is what would happen in a free market; it's about succoring special interests, the ones that were in tight with Democrats in Congress. Voters bearing the sky-high costs can see that, and now a judge has taken their side. One can only hope the ruling sticks, because without the mandate tax, and the one-size-fits-all setup, the stage is now set for ending the third most loathsome aspect of Obamacare, which is the low numbers of choices due to insurance companies not being able to make money on them. Let a hundred flowers bloom now, with interstate insurance pools to be formed to lower costs, because the market stands ready for that. More choices, lower costs, and a service that puts customers first is something only free markets can accomplish. Let's hope the judge's strike-down sticks. Contrary to what the Democrats are telling the press, a lot of us are rejoicing. Image credit: Christopher Mitchel via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.