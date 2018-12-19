Ocasio-Cortez garners media rebuke

Politico published a story about how Ocasio-Cortez is targeting Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to try and unseat him in 2020. This is sure to ruffle some feathers between her and Jeffries as they have to work together in the Congress.

The education of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to be a source of amusement. The media darling has learned a painful lesson about the very folks behind her outsized national public prominence. The Right Scoop caught the Twitter exchanges that have led to a warning shot fired across her bow:

But Ocasio-Cortez was quick to call this fake news [note: she avoided that term popularized by Trump –TL], pointing out that it has no legitimate sources and is 'bird cage' material:

One disappointment about DC is the gossip that masquerades as “reporting.”



This story has:

- Not a SINGLE named or verifiable source

- Only ONE on-the-record comment, which is a denial.



My dad had a name for junk articles like this:

“Birdcage lining.”

https://t.co/kIBMM2eiWb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 18, 2018

For the record, this is the second @politico article about me in a short period of time with *0* named sources to back claims containing false information.



Their articles are printed + distributed to **Congressional offices** - w/ no named sources.



It’s really unfortunate. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 18, 2018

Unthinkingly, and no doubt anxious to avoid difficulties with Jeffries, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, and other Democrats, Ocasio-Cortez forgot that the media have made her famous, and they do not appreciate criticism. Without anonymous sources, they would have a hard time setting up hit jobs on Republicans.

It fell to Grace Segers, a CBS reporter, to crack the whip and tell Ocasio-Cortez the MSM's version of "snitches get stitches": screw with us, and we'll treat you like Trump:

This sounds a bit like the defense Donald Trump uses when an article cites multiple unnamed sources. If it contains anonymous sources, it is therefore "fake news." https://t.co/zr2AbMxyK3 — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) December 18, 2018

It's pretty clear who is playing the role of boss here.