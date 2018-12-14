Far left is raising money on Patreon to 'inspire insurrection'

The crowd funding site Patreon was recently in the news for purging some conservative accounts. While this isn't unusual, the company's blatant double standard when it comes to far-left users raising money to "inspire insurrection" is.

There are several far-left users who appear to be blatantly violating Pareon's Community Guidelines. These users are raising thousands of dollars each month and are actively using that money to organize and advocate for violent and often illegal criminal activity. Here is the breakdown on just a few of the larger accounts who are actively violating Patreon's Community Guidelines. Should you decide to submit a report to Patreon, you will be asked to provide evidence. You can also contact their Trust & Safety team directly at Guidelines@patreon.com. We strongly recommend using the archived links we have provided below. Also, take a screenshot of your response from Patreon and share it on social media with the hashtag #DefundAntifa. Revolutionary Left Radio: This far-left podcast currently has over 700 Patrons who donate monthly to their show, which is hosted by Brett Anderson aka "Breht Oshea". Brett has a criminal record and is a vocal proponent of armed confrontation with the state and with people who he calls "reactionaries" (ie. people who oppose Communism).

A charming fellow. A few examples of Mr. Anderson's advocacy (the first tweet has disappeared but can still be found by Google-searching the text):

Thread: I know we add qualifiers like “democratic” and “libertarian” to socialism to identify tendencies, and some use “authoritarian” as a pejorative; but all politics is “authoritarian” in a world where people disagree; and nothing is more “authoritarian” than revolutions… — Revolutionary Left Radio (@RevLeftRadio) March 27, 2018

I like my working class like I like my antifascism: armed and militant. — Revolutionary Left Radio (@RevLeftRadio) September 17, 2017

F**k it. I just identify as a militant revolutionary communist who wants to put every fascist in the world against the wall and violently expropriate the wealth and property of the owning class.



I’m hoping that catches on! Haha — Revolutionary Left Radio (@RevLeftRadio) April 4, 2018

“A revolution is not a dinner party, or writing an essay, or painting a picture; it cannot be so refined, so leisurely and gentle, so temperate, kind, restrained and magnanimous.



A revolution is an insurrection, an act of violence by which one class overthrows another.”



- Mao pic.twitter.com/WvgLKAlOX5 — Revolutionary Left Radio (@RevLeftRadio) May 4, 2018

The point isn't that Mr. Anderson is a left-wing nutjob, a nobody who's as irrelevant as any of his counterparts on the radical right. The point is that he has several hundred compatriots who agree with him enough to send him money.

Another far-left podcaster also appears to enjoy some support:

The Guillotine Podcast: This far-left podcast currently has over 350 Patrons who donate monthly to their show, which is hosted by an extremist who uses the moniker "Dr. Bones" as well as Brett Anderson. "Dr. Bones", who is also a regular guest on Revolutionary Left Radio, is a self described "Egoist-Communist, Insurrectionist, and an Illegalist". He also has his own dedicated Patreon page with that he has been using in order to "inspire insurrection". After we brought this to the attention of Patreon and Patreon support, "Dr. Bones" removed that language from his page as well as language where he discussed firing "massive .44 rounds at the heads of politicians and capitalists". Not to worry, we archived it before he made the changes.

It's safe to say the U.S. government is not in any danger from these whack-jobs. But with thousands of patrons who support them, the potential for violence is magnified. As we've seen with Islamic terrorism, a very few determined, violent people can cause enormous damage.

And sites like Patreon are directly responsible for this threat by refusing to enforce their own "community standards" of behavior.