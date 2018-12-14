Democrats can't stand the thought of protecting Americans

The wall would significantly stop the flow of illegal drugs through the Mexican border to the USA, which would reduce the supply of illegal drugs that cause addiction and deaths by overdose. The Democrats and media support spending money to deal with the effects of drugs smuggled across the border but refuse to spend money to stop the smuggling.

Democrats and their cheerleaders in the mainstream media tout themselves as concerned for those addicted to drugs and regularly support increased spending money for therapy. But they refuse to fund building the wall and for border security on the Mexican border.

There is no doubt that illegal drugs and most heroin come across the Mexican border. And now we have fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), "[c]landestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico.

The Mexican cartels are producing fentanyl and also receive it from China to smuggle it to the USA. It is very profitable for the cartels.

In 2017, more than 72,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, with at least 30,000 attributed to fentanyl.

President Trump has called for a border wall to stop illegal immigration and to reduce the flow of illegal drugs, such as heroin and fentanyl. It is common sense and logical that building a wall and fully securing the southern border would reduce the flow of such drugs, reducing deaths and addiction.

Yet the Democrats refuse to fund the border wall and border security.

Senator Schumer and Speaker-Elect Pelosi agree to spend $1.5 billion for "border security" but not for a wall. President Trump is asking for only $5 billion. It is estimated that $27 to $40 billion is needed to fully fund the wall.

It is time to fully fund the border wall. The Trump Shutdown should focus on the record number of Americans who die due to drugs smuggled from Mexico. The focus should be on the Democrats and media that ignore the danger to Americans. This debate should be coupled with the number of violent crimes committed by illegal aliens.

Democrats and their media will quibble about the exact number of violent crimes committed by illegal aliens. But the point is that such crimes are avoidable if the border is secured.

President Trump must be supported to shut down the federal government to finally force funding the wall to protect Americans. The issue is protecting Americans.

Iran is the principal state sponsor and supporter of terrorism. Iran has promised to destroy Israel. Iran's Parliament chanted "death to America" while burning our flag. The Dems and their media supported giving $150 billion to Iran but, they refuse to spend more than $1.5 billion to protect Americans, when they know that spending $27 to $40 billion would save thousands of Americans from death and addiction.

The bottom line is that the Dems and their media do not care about the security and safety of Americans.