Scientific American: If you like Trump, you suffer from 'antagonism'

They're at it again. The very title of the magazine, "Scientific American," is less and less apt with nearly every issue. Its increasingly political agenda has been on display for years. This time, its target is populism. The banner reads, "The Personality Trait that Is Ripping America (and the World) Apart." To be fair, the article cites some interesting science, but the conclusion is foregone and false. It says that if you believe in smaller government; lower taxes; and less onerous regulation of your life by distant, unaccountable rulers, then you are guilty of having a destructive personality trait, that of "antagonism." Those who are not antagonistic are labeled "agreeable."

It is much better to be agreeable, is it not? According to the article, "Agreeableness (the opposite pole of antagonism) consists of two main aspects: politeness and compassion." Therefore, one must conclude, to be opposed to tyranny is to be impolite and uncompassionate. Populism is not exactly the same as conservatism, but both are opposed to elitist government, whether of the left or right. The elites will tell you, not in so many words, that they are more intelligent than you are and that they know better than you do, what is good for you. Leave your decisions to them, they say – and your money as well. The elitist definition of government has nothing to do with your freedoms. Its definition is not government by you, but rather parenting by them – parental authority included. According to Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), "we Democrats know so much. That is true. We have to ... tell everybody how smart we are." This seems to have been Scientific American's haughty attitude for a long time now, an attitude that by implication is, well, scientific, isn't it? No. It is neither scientific nor American. Ironically, the Sci-Amer article quotes Donald Trump, who said, "Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American people. ... The political establishment, that is trying to stop us, is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration, and economic and foreign policies that have bled our country dry... The only thing that can stop this corrupt machine is you." As if that statement were somehow proof of our "disagreeable" mental state. Well, okay, then – if that makes me disagreeable, then so be it. But "ripping America (and the world) apart"? If that is what it takes to liberate us from the arrogant, authoritarian elitists, then, as we say down South, let 'er rip.