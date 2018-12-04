Ballot-harvesting and the Democrats' phony 'count all the ballots' mantra

Buried in that glib mantra is what they really mean by it: the ballots of people who can't be bothered to go to the polls on election day. The ballots of people who can't be bothered even to mail in their unasked for mail-in ballots. The ballots of people who don't want to vote. Those votes. That's what "ballot-harvesters" are there for. Here's how the top editorial champion of ballot-harvesting, the San Francisco Chronicle, puts it :

As the ballot harvests come in and change the results of election after election in California, Democrats are firmly justifying the travesty with the vacuous slogan "count all the ballots." After all, who's against counting all the ballots?

Most of what slows down the California election serves to accommodate voters. A majority of voters use mail-in ballots, which they may send or drop off through election day. Voters can also register through the day of the election and cast provisional ballots, which like many mailed ballots are tallied in subsequent days. Local officials even redirect ballots sent to the wrong county and allow voters who forget to sign their mail-in ballots to do so after the election. And Californians can check the status of their mailed or provisional ballots through the secretary of state's website.

This has benefited Democrats handsomely this time. But it sure as heck doesn't mean voters are all in for their far-left agenda.

Ballot-harvesting, such as it's done in California, is the result of changed laws and an in-the-pocket-of-the-Soros-left secretary of state Alex Padilla. Soros, you recall, announced a few years ago that he intended to target state secretary of state offices, the people who count the ballots, to place his people in.

Here's what was written at the time:

A small tax-exempt political group with ties to wealthy liberals like billionaire financier George Soros has quietly helped elect 11 reform-minded progressive Democrats as secretaries of state to oversee the election process in battleground states and keep Republican "political operatives from deciding who can vote and how those votes are counted."

They sure won big time in California, at least.

Hear that? Count all the ballots. The result is that non-committed voters, or voters with no opinions, or low-information voters, or voters who vote based on which candidate's hair looks better, are swinging elections for Democrats. Normally, these people stay home on election day, and the more informed voters duke it out at the election station, putting commitment into their effort, showing they actually care. Now there's no commitment needed, no effort – just that paper ballot sitting on the kitchen table and that helpful Democratic "service" come to selectively harvest it for Democrats, leaving those Republican-registered ballots still there on the table.

That signals the rise of the know-nothing voter, determining elections now. It's not going to end well. Ballot-harvesting and other scams described by the Chronicle editorial come because Democrats can't sell socialism the normal way. It's too revolting, with Venezuela the model and failure the reality. Yet they still like it, and they know it sounds great on paper, particularly for people who aren't up on the news. So they harvest those votes; raise taxes; extend government intrusion and control; and the socialism they sold is very different, starting with the higher costs of living and the proposals to extract more. That's how France got its riots.

I doubt that those people in yellow vests are extremely committed anti-socialists with full understanding of the dangers of the false promises of socialists. They're just upset people because they don't like what the result of their votes is doing. That's the future California faces as Democrats, deluding themselves that they have the full will of the people behind them, derive all of their absolute power in this state from uncommitted and low-information voters who otherwise would not be showing the commitment to vote.

As of now, the right to abstain is gone, and the absolute politicization of society is on in California. Get ready for more chaos, discontent, and corruption.

Image credit: World Economic Forum via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.