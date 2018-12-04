Shocker: Ocasio-Cortez defies greenies, makes a sensible comment

Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York slammed the electric car company Tesla Monday night for failing to give American taxpayers a return on their "investment."

Is there hope for progressive glamour girl Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wising up? Yesterday, she took an eminently sensible position, criticizing one of the pet projects of the enviro-left. Tim Pearce of the Daily Caller News Foundation reports:

Ocasio-Cortez made the jab during a climate change town hall organized and hosted by self-proclaimed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. "When we as a public choose to invest in new technologies, we deserve a return on that investment," Ocasio-Cortez said while talking about the broader Progressive agenda to fund renewable and green technology research with taxpayer money. "For far too long, we gave money to Tesla, we gave money to a ton of people and we got no return on our investment that the public made in creating technologies, and it's about time we get our due because it's the public that funded and financed a lot of innovative technologies," Ocasio Cortez continued.



Ocasio-Cortez in October (photo credit: El Borde).

I am guessing that the fact that Tesla automobiles are sold to wealthy people anxious to demonstrate their virtue with a huge subsidy from taxpayers has something to do with her opposition. But I leave open for consideration the possibility that she has actually become a global warming skeptic, aware of the heavy impact CO2 limitation has on the bottom half of the income distribution (as seen in the French yellow vest riots). Populism now is most at home on the right, and with her focus on the poor and lower middle class, perhaps there is hope for her "growing in office" in a rightward directon. A very small hope, to be sure.

Perhaps she will support this plan of President Trump:

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Monday that plans were in the works to scrap subsidies for electric cars and other renewable energy items, Reuters reported.

But who knows? Maybe it is just a stopped clock being correct twice a day.

