The real reason black liberals hate Trump

When President Trump spoke to young black leaders at the White House as part of the Young Black Leadership Summit sponsored by Turning Point USA, black Democrat overseers rushed to throw cold water on the historical event. Rev. Al Sharpton speaking on MSNBC spun it as a photo op and even claimed that the White House had dressed the young black attendees in MAGA hats. The best part of the White House event took place during a reception where the members of the media mingled with the young black leaders. Roland Martin was approached by conservative black YouTuber Leo Dunson and was asked a two-part question: what exactly has the Democratic Party done for black Americans in the past fifty years, and why should blacks continue to vote Democrat? The exchange went viral. Instead of even attempting to answer the question, Roland Martin did what every black Democrat does when asked that question. He countered: what specific agenda do President Trump and the Republican Party have for black America? The problem that Democrats now face is a significant loss of the black vote due to the #walkaway and Blexit movements. Black Americans of all ages and socio-economic levels have awakened to the fact that the Democratic Party's policies have not produced any positive results for black people (especially in poor black communities). With intelligent blacks now asking specific policy questions from a Democratic Party bereft of an agenda or a message, elite black liberals are reduced to attempting to turn the questions around and force the GOP to show its hand. However; with an economy saturated with jobs and black unemployment at historical lows, not only has President Trump shown his hand, but his policies have produced undeniable positive results across all demographics. In addition, black small business ownership has increased 400 percent under President Trump. This is bad news for the race industry and the black Democrat overseers.

In a booming economy, how does the race industry continue its racist white supremacy line of attack on President Trump? How can the race industry's bogus racist argument hold up when it seems that every black American who wants a job is fully employed? These detractors continue their attack by moving the goal post with imaginary abstract issues that are not real problems and are impossible to solve. When black conservatives bring up the current historical black unemployment rate to black liberals who demand a specific "black agenda" from the Republican Party, it is quickly dismissed with comments like Jobs and economics is not our only issue. What about police brutality? What specifically do they mean by police brutality? President Trump has an open-door policy, and he wants to discuss issues within the black community. I am almost positive that he would gladly meet with Al Sharpton and Roland Martin to discuss any issues that deem important within the black community. President Trump is working on a prison reform bill, and he has asked black leaders and rappers to come to the table with suggestions. So far, the loudest complainers have not taken the president up on his offer. The blacks who have meet with him are attack and ostracized. The black liberal race-baiters refuse to meet with President Trump for the same reason the Congressional Black Caucus declined to meet with him. They all know he is a doer and a problem-solver, and they do not want a thriving black America. Some are probably wishing for the economy to crash. The real reason black liberals hate President Trump is because he is helping black Americans succeed and exposing them for who they really are, which will eventually cut into their profits and put them out of business. That is why they must continue to beat the racism-white supremacy dead horse. Contact the author at patdickson@earthlink.net. Follow her on Twitter at @Patrici15767099 and YouTube.