Six quick questions for Progressives

Migrants who came with the caravan are suffering from respiratory infections, tuberculosis, chickenpox and other serious health issues.

Migration: Do you think many or most of the Mexican caravan members are entitled under U.S. laws to asylum, or do you see them as coming here in search of jobs and to reunite with family members already here? Does the following trouble you?

There are three confirmed cases of tuberculosis, four cases of HIV/AIDS and four separate cases of chickenpox, the (Tijuana Health Dept) spokesman said.

Or this?

"U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a member of the infamous Salvadoran MS-13 gang who admitted to authorities that he traveled with a caravan of Central American migrants who were hoping to qualify for asylum in America," National Review's Mairead McArdle reports.

Israel:

CNN commentator Mark Lamont Hill told the U.N. this week that justice deserves a Palestine that is free "from the river to the sea." Do you condemn CNN for sponsoring analysts with views such as this?

Kavanaugh

Do you think then-judge Brett Kavanaugh was treated with a presumption of innocence by the Senate Judiciary Committee during hearings on his nomination for appointment to the Supreme Court? Did you believe the women who accused him then, and do you still believe them?

Mueller

Are you aware that the initial files that triggered FBI surveillance of the Trump family and the Trump campaign were paid for by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign? Do you believe that any votes in the 2016 presidential campaign were influenced by Russian operatives, and if so, how many?

Uranium One

Does it trouble you that the Clinton family, personally or through its foundation, received more than $140 million from Russian interests in the leading up to and shortly after Russians taking over about a fifth of America's uranium reserves?

Family size and fertility

The Economist Magazine this week reported that fertility among American women is not sufficient to maintain the nation's population without immigration, warning, "A smaller working-age population makes Social Security (public pensions) less affordable and means the national debt is carried on fewer shoulders." The Baby Bust, it suggests, is particularly pronounced in urban areas, where home ownership and rental costs have risen.

Average American house sizes have more than doubled since the 1950s, from about 1,000 square feet to about 2,500 square feet.

Do you think that young people today should spend less on housing and more on bringing youngsters into their lives?