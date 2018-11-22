Saudi 'state-sponsored murder'? Bad. Obama state-sponsored murder? No problem.

How dare President Trump "condone" the murder of a Saudi citizen by his government? The only rational response is to drop Saudi Arabia as an ally, impeach Trump, and re-install the wonderful treaty with Iran, maybe adding a few more pallets of cash in the deal. These are apparently the objectives behind the massive outrage exploding from the American left, as well as some establishment Republicans in Congress.

Trump's official statement on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi begins with, "The world is a very dangerous place!" and concludes, "As President of the United States I intend to ensure that, in a very dangerous world, America is pursuing its national interests and vigorously contesting countries that wish to do us harm. Very simply it is called America First!" This statement has caused firestorms in the op-ed pages of the New York Times and the Washington Post, which issued this tweet: Now the calls for impeachment are being heard over Trump's supposedly weak reaction to the incident. This makes the 1,393rd reason to impeach Trump, right after the treasonous way he ties his shoes in the morning. We are supposed to be outraged over a supposed "state-sponsored" murder, based on supposed evidence from the always reliable CIA. After all, the pals of former communist John Brennan wouldn't lie to us for political advantage, would they? We should trust the CIA implicitly, since they were only caught one other time in a blatant lie, successfully influencing U.S. policy by falsely claiming that Iran had abandoned its nuke program. I guess those who are screaming for Trump's impeachment over the Saudi government's alleged murder of one of its own citizens have conveniently forgotten something in our recent past. Were they this upset over the Obama administration for murdering three U.S. citizens (including a 16-year-old) by targeting them in drone strikes? Yes, they were probably bad people, possible terrorists living in Yemen working against American interests. But I'm sure the Saudi government viewed Khashoggi as a threat in much the same way. In all of these assassinations, the victims were denied their right to a trial and due process as citizens. The Khashoggi assassination was gruesome and messy. The U.S. drone strike assassinations were much cleaner and left no witnesses. However, they were morally not at all different. Actually, the drone strikes were much worse, because they resulted in significant collateral damage, killing others who were possibly innocent victims. This is all so dishonest and hypocritical. Did the WaPo call out Obama's "failure of leadership"? Did the paper cry for "the cause of truth and justice and human rights" when U.S. citizens were murdered by their government without a trial? Is there that much ignorance bordering on insanity in leftist politics and the media? Or is it really a cold, calculated effort to influence the public in order to weaken Trump's agenda and gain power for the left? Image: Ari Levinson via Wikimedia Commons.