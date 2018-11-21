Off-teleprompter Obama rambles, nearly incoherently attacking American global warming skeptics

Back in 2008, when he was addressing vast throngs in Berlin and Mile High Stadium, Barack Obama was, we were assured by most of the Smart Set, one of the greatest orators in history. That was but one of the many ways in which he was overrated by those anxious for the first black president to be a brilliant champion of the Democratic Party, “bending the arc of history” toward progressivism. Those of us who paid attention to his speaking abilities when he was not reading a prepared text were already skeptical, with his stalling the completion of his thoughts with “uh…uh” and mispronunciations (“corpse-man”) and outright errors (“57 states” speaking “Austrian” in Austria) painful evidence that this was no Winston Churchill, and not even a passably well-educated man.

But at least he had the discipline of a White House staff behind him, presumably briefing him before he opened his mouth in public. Yesterday, in an utterly friendly venue (an Obama Foundation event) and a friendly audience, Barack went so far off the rails into incoherence that I am wondering if Obama has reverted to the habits of his choom gang days. YouTube screen grab Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire highlights the absurd things he said about skeptics of the global warming hypothesis: "Climate change, we're going to have to come up with some new technologies to solve the problem as much as we need to," Obama said. "Although even on something like that, right now I could take off the shelf existing technologies, we could reduce carbon emissions by let's say 30 percent, without any, you know it's not like we would have to go back to caves and you know live off, you know, fire." I am sorry but this sounds like a stoner. "We could have electricity and smartphones and all that stuff which would buy us probably another 20, 30 years for that technological breakthrough that's necessary," Obama continued. "The reason we don't do it is because we are still confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, mommy issues." I am pretty sure that we already have electricity and smartphones, and I don't see what alleged racism has to do with what was being discussed. As for “mommy issues” coming from a guy whose mother shipped him off to be raised by grandparents, that is pure projection. A friend with many connections claims that the pungent odor of pot has been smelled near the Obama mansion in DC. I have no way of verifying that, but that performance yesterday certainly supports that assertion. Watch: