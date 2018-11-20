Public opposition to Pelosi grows as Dem civil war heats up

Not so. In fact, the fractures that have plagued the party over the last several years are widening as opposition to Nancy Pelosi's return to the speakership is growing.

You would think that in victory, Democrats in the House would unify in order to achieve their main goal of impeaching Trump and passing their radical agenda.

Politico:

Sixteen Democrats vowed Monday to oppose Nancy Pelosi for speaker on the House floor, throwing the California Democrat's bid to reclaim the gavel in serious jeopardy. In a highly anticipated letter that went public Monday, the Democrats praised Pelosi as "a historic figure" but argued that it is time for change at the top. "Our majority came on the backs of candidates who said that they would support new leadership because voters in hard-won districts, and across the country, want to see real change in Washington," the group of Democrats said in the letter. "We promised to change the status quo, and we intend to deliver on that promise." The show of force underscores the depth of the challenge facing Pelosi, who has led the caucus for 16 years. Pelosi needs 218 votes among lawmakers present and voting to be elected speaker on Jan. 3. House Democrats have won 233 seats, meaning Pelosi can currently afford to lose only 15 votes. The letter includes 11 incumbents, four incoming freshman and one candidate, Ben McAdams of Utah, whose race has not been called.

Enter Donald Trump and the Republicans. Is Trump serious about supporting Pelosi for speaker? Would any Republicans break ranks with their own party to vote for her? Would Democrats accept her if Republicans put her over the top?

As recently as Sunday, Trump reiterated his support for the California Democrat.

I can get Nancy Pelosi as many votes as she wants in order for her to be Speaker of the House. She deserves this victory, she has earned it - but there are those in her party who are trying to take it away. She will win! @TomReedCongress — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2018

It's unusual for a president to insert himself so directly in a leadership fight – doubly so if the leadership question is being determined by the opposition party.

Would any Republicans really vote for a Democrat for speaker?

Mercury News:

"If she needs any votes, if she asks me, I will give her the votes to put her over the top," Trump told reporters, according to a White House press pool report. Asked which Republicans would vote for her, Trump again named Reed, who has said he "is open to crossing over." "I saw Tom Reed as an example," Trump said. "I would call him a moderate. ... But whatever number of votes she needs, if its 50 or 10 or two or one, she's got them from me, automatic. So tell her opposition, they're wasting their time."

Pelosi is old and often confused in public appearances. Democrats may accept her as a figurehead, but the real power will be wielded by others. Meanwhile, Trump is challenging Democrats to name the real reasons they don't want Pelosi front and center as their leader: she would be an embarrassment to their party and ineffective in opposing Trump.

Perhaps some of those Democrats currently in opposition to Pelosi would reconsider if a Trump-led GOP effort to elect her looked as if it was going to succeed. One thing is sure: it will be the most interesting race for speaker of the House in a long time.