Founder of Women's March calls on Linda Sarsour, other board members to resign

Theresa Shook, one of the founders of the Women's March, is calling radical Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour and other board members to resign because they have "steered the Movement away from its true course."

"Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez of Women's March, Inc. have steered the Movement away from its true course," she continued. "I have waited, hoping they would right the ship. But they have not. In opposition to our Unity Principles, they have allowed anti-Semitism, anti-LBGTQIA sentiment and hateful, racist rhetoric to become a part of the platform by their refusal to separate themselves from groups that espouse these racist, hateful beliefs. I call for the current Co-Chairs to step down and to let others lead who can restore faith in the Movement and its original intent."

Shook is far too late. The "movement" has been captured by radical left anti-Semites thanks largely to the influence of Mallory and Sarsour.

Mallory and Sarsour have been routinely criticized by public figures from across the political spectrum for praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who routinely espouses anti-Semitic and homophobic views to his large following. The co-chairs have also come under fire for partnering with and endorsing anti-Semitic pro-Palestinian groups. A regional chapter of Planned Parenthood disinvited Mallory from a previously scheduled speaking event in March after she attended and celebrated Farrakhan's Saviour's Day address in Chicago, in which he described Jewish people as "satanic" and dubbed them his "enemy." Ten days after posting an Instagram video lauding Farrakhan for the contents of his speech, Mallory issued a statement in which she refused to condemn him and said she holds the Nation of Islam "close to [her] heart."

For her part, Sarsour wrote a long letter published on her website where she doesn't exactly defend Farrakhan, but she refuses to disassociate herself or the movement from him.

This is not a letter in defense of Minister Farrakhan. He can do that for himself. We have been CRYSTAL CLEAR in BOTH of our statements that we REJECT antisemitism and all forms of racism. We have been CLEAR that Minister Farrakhan has said hateful and hurtful things and that he does not align with our Unity Principles of the Women's March that were created by Women of Color. Minister Farrakhan will tell you himself that he does not belong to nor adhere to our progressive movement or yours. We are trained in Kingian nonviolence, the ideology of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. that at its core calls us to attack the forces of evil not those doing evil. We believe in redemption for people of color who have been discarded, denounced and condemned for centuries in this country. People who engage in acts or behaviors or hold beliefs based on their own historical trauma. It's why we are not ashamed to work with formerly incarcerated individuals who have committed crimes that for some in society would have determined and decided to give them death. We have been slandered for working with criminals – but we are committed to a movement that leaves no one behind. Some folks who claim to be in the resistance or represent the resistance have no ideology or theory of change and have no understanding of the nuance that comes with organizing with communities of color because they have not done the work – and I pray that they do meet, build and learn because it will transform how they show up so they can help and not harm.

It's a load of horse crap, and she knows it. All this double-talk about "solidarity" and being slandered for working with convicted murderers who "have committed crimes that for some in society would have determined and decided to give them death" fails to address Ms. Shook's point: condemning Farrakhan's language is not good enough. The leader of the NOI spreads hate against Jews, whites, and gays every time he speaks. How can you possibly accept any kind of support from someone like that?

It's not just Farrakhan, of course. It's other pro-Palestinian groups who routinely call for the destruction of Israel and the genocide of Jews. Parsing the truth establishes a nauseating double standard that is glaring even to liberal members of the movement.

The rise of the BDS movement, which is anti-Semitic by definition, is not being addressed by the supposed "mainstream" left. Some are even sympathetic to it. Linda Sarsour is a cancer and a stain on all those who purport to advocate for the oppressed of the world. Unless and until more rational and reasonable people in the movement rid themselves of her toxic leadership, they will continue to move toward the fringe of American politics.