Pelosi tells audience, â€˜San Francisco values, thatâ€™s what weâ€™re aboutâ€™

SanFrancisco's homelessness, open drug use, and the spread of human feces on the sidewalks there have made being a pedestrian there a health risk…

Has Nancy Pelosi joined the GOP team anxious to scare voters away from voting for the donkey party? The pejorative use of the expression “San Francisco values,” to indicate a loss of decency, tradition, and sanity has at least two decades of history, and arguably almost three-and-a-half, since Jeanne Kirkpatrick denounced “San Francisco Democrats” at the 1984 Republican Convention. Today, San Francisco is the exemplar of a city that has driven out the middle class and features the worst-looking income gap between rich and poor. San Francisco's poor languish in its streets in the worst display of the degradation of poverty this side of Calcutta.

Tell, em, Nancy! Spread the word far and wide, that a vote for a Democrat is a vote for making your home town just like San Francisco.

But when they say San Francisco liberal, as if to make it sound like it’s something negative, them’s fightin’ words. Don’t attack my city. Don’t attack my city. But, San Francisco values, that’s what we’re about. The city of Saint Francis, the city whose anthem is the song of Saint Franciso, make us an instrument of thy peace

Watch for yourself as she unintentionally condemns her own party.

…the expression has come to even more strongly condemn the political values animating the City by the Bay in the eyes of most Americans. It is so bad that the city has hired squads of people, clad in hazmat suits, to steam clean the worst sidewalks. But Nancy Pelosi, a Baltimore native who came west, proudly told an audience (in California) that the Democrats embrace the values that lead to this:

Map of San Francisco sidewalks unsafe to walk because of human feces (source)

Note: Pelosi's mansion is adjacent to the Presidio, center top

(Photo credit: Mussi Katz

