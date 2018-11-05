Bad news for Warmists: those â€˜shrinking Pacific islands are actually growing

A reanalysis of available data, which cover 30 Pacific and Indian Ocean atolls including 709 islands, reveals that no atoll lost land area and that 88.6% of islands were either stable or increased in area, while only 11.4% contracted...

The state-owned broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, is particularly relentless in its propagandizing over the purported doom facing the Micronesian islands in its geographic neighborhood, recently rather comically so. As Bolt recalled, just a couple of weeks ago, a television news presenter tried to goad the former president of Kiribati into playing the victim card, and face-planted:

Butaritari, Kiribati (photo credit: Flickr)

Host Fran Kelly, one of the ABC's most committed warmists, today asked an ex-president of Kiribati, Anote Tong, how much his islands were drowning, and criticised the current president for saying they weren't.

Kelly: The urgency of addressing climate change has intensified...

Tong: For those countries on the front line, their fate is virtually doomed... Global warming will continue, the sea level rise will continue...

Kelly: These are the predictions, what is the reality now... What is the situation now, how perilous is it?

Tong: ...I've always been very frank and honest to say I don't see the sea level rising, but what I see is impact in various communities and you get overtopping of the waves and over the land... It may not be the rise in sea level that would be the most immediate problem. I think the change in the weather pattern is more likely to be the more immediate and it has already happened. (snip)

Kelly: And yet your successor seems to have a different view. He's been quoted saying climate change is indeed a serious problem, but we don't believe that Kiribati will sink like the Titanic ship. Our beautiful lands are created by the hands of God. Does it make it difficult for you to criticise governments abroad and campaign on this when you're own government appears to be questioning the impacts of climate change.

Tong: I don't think so. I've always been coming from the science. We're talking in terms of what the science is saying.