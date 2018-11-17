Just try behaving like Acosta in a federal courtroom

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly, an appointee of President Donald Trump, announced his decision at a hearing Friday morning. The judge said Acosta’s credentials should be returned immediately and reactivated to allow him access to the White House complex for press briefings and other events.

A simple question for U.S District Court Judge Timothy Kelly:

What if the self-absorbed and very rude and physical nasty Jim Acosta pulled the exact same grandstanding stunt in his or any other Judge’s Court room, would Acosta not be immediately be found in Contempt of Court?

This is the basic definition of “Contempt of Court” from Law Dictionary:

Contempt of court:

There are essentially two types of contempt: a) being rude, disrespectful to the judge or other attorneys or causing a disturbance in the courtroom, particularly after being warned by the judge; b) willful failure to obey an order of the court.

A very fair look at what transpired is that President Trump was expecting the same respect any Judge in the land would require in his Courtroom. But Judge Kelly did not give the President of the United States the same rights and honor currently afforded all judges throughout America.

The fact that President Trump has to reengage because he was not given the same honor as all Judges is unfortunate and truly unnecessary in a commons sense world:

"People have to behave," said by President Trump, and it is that simple and visual evidence showed that Jim Acosta did not behave. President Trump has given a quotable quote for the ages.

But even more troubling is Federal Judge Kelly just created a huge legal mess for his fellow Jurists.

It will not take long for criminal “Jail House Lawyers” to tell their clients, i. e. fellow criminals, it is now OK stand and yell out in Court. The “Acosta Precedent” has been created at the Federal District Court Level

Making a very practical and not a convoluted legal point, I actually give such behavior in a Court about 10 seconds of “sit down and be quiet”, especially if the person touches an officer of the court, before a Judge thunders “you are in contempt.”.

Yet there is no respect to give the same rights and privileges to The President of the United States regardless of what political party that person represents?

Being found in contempt of court can lead to fines and impressments, while the President is not even being given the power of a Baseball Umpire; “you are OUTTA here!” in throwing managers or players out of the game. Or in our everyday life experiences of children’s Little League or soccer game umpires and referees warning crazed over-the-top parents to “just stop being rude” or the game is forfeited.

One can hypnotize that woe be Jim Acosta behaving as he did in a Federal Court, but somehow a Federal Judge finds that President Trump is powerless in the White House.

America has been reeling from may non-common sense rulings that is summed up perfectly in lines taken from the great novel Oliver Twist:

"If the law supposes that," said Mr. Bumble, squeezing his hat emphatically in both hands, ‘the law is a ass - a idiot.’"