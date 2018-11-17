Eric Swalwell inadvertently acting as an agent provocateur working for GOP and NRA

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not the only high-profile Democrat proving to the public that it’s dangerous to let younger Democrats near power. Representative Eric Swalwell, whose district is in the suburbs of the Bay Area (of course), is not nearly as smart as he thinks he is. Which makes him dangerous to his own party. Sawlwell’s already announced that he is thinking of running for his party’s presidential nomination (at 38 years old, he’s eligible under the constitutional requirement of a minimum age of 35), and obviously wants to appeal to the radical left of the Democrats’ base that adores Cortez. That may explain this series of tweets, starting with an open admission of his intent to confiscate private firearms:

Swalwell is smart enough to anticipate a furious reaction (Twitter’s reason for existence), which he got (language alert): And that’s when he went off the rails: And was immediately called out for violating the first rule of nuclear warfare: never make a threat you aren’t prepared to carry out: And started by backtracking by pretending that the response was “dramatic” but that the threat to use nukes wasn’t: What he’s done here is provide a fundraising, voter registration, and turnout driver for those who own guns and those who are protected by a gun owner. For decades, Democrats have hewn to the line that they want only “common sense gun control” because they realize that the potential for outright confiscation drives voters away (and also is likely to be held unconstitutional). But not Swalwell. Now, he has literally “gone nuclear” with his rhetoric, creating a powerful mental image of a powerful government using its military capabilities to enforce gun confiscation (Posse Comitatus be damned, incidentally). But he still thinks he is smarter than the rubes who called out his use of language. Keep it up, Eric. Sharing your inner totalitarian with the public is a great idea. Hat tip: The Right Scoop