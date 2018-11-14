Jim Acosta’s misbehavior didn’t start last week

Watergate reporting icon Bob Woodward argued that the remedy to President Trump ’s decision to revoke Jim Acosta’s White House press credentials isn’t a lawsuit, “it’s more serious reporting about what he’s doing.”

Even Bob Woodward – in many ways the dean of DC journalists -- is appalled at the lawsuit filed by CNN to regain the White House hard pass of Jim Acosta, revoked in the wake of his outrageous behavior at a presidential press conference a week ago. Joe Concha in The Hill :

Woodward made the remark at the Global Financial Leadership Conference in Naples, Fla. “In the news media there has been an emotional reaction to Trump,” Woodward said, later adding, “Too many people for Trump or against Trump have become emotionally unhinged about this.”

Acosta has been an open embarrassment to the press corps.

A fellow reporter shushes Acosta (back to the camera) as he shouts at a press conference (MRC video screen grab)

Our friends at the Media Research Center have put together a compilation of some of Acosta’s greatest hits (on Trump):

If the media unite to defend Acosta and implicitly endorse this kind of behavior, they are opening Pandora’a Box. Their own credibility will decline, and precedents are being set for dealing with future Democrat office holders.