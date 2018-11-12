FL Democrats’ lawyer openly argued to count votes by non-citizens

During review of provisional ballots to determine whether a recount is justified in the tight Florida governor, senate, and agriculture commission races, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher identified a voter as a non-citizen and declared that the ballot would not be counted.

When Democrats repeat their latest mantra, “Count every vote!” they mean even votes from non-citizens (not to mention the deceased). We have evidence that they believe noncitizens get to have their votes counted thanks to a transcript, made by a court reporter hired by Republicans, of the review of provisional ballots in Palm Beach County. Via the Federalist :

Ace investigative reporter Luke Rosiak of the Daily Caller News Foundation contacted Mark Elias, the Perkins Coie lawyer running the Democrats’ attempt to win the election thought vote counting efforts, and he attempted to deny that the lawyers were acting on behalf of the Democrats:

Marc Elias, a lawyer for Nelson, told TheDCNF: “The lawyer who was present was not someone we had authorized to make such an objection. Non-citizens cannot vote in U.S. elections.” He did not explain how the lawyer, Mr. Scarola, came to be representing Nelson’s interests in Palm Beach. (snip) Barry Richard, a lawyer for Gillum, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Hw big is the problem of noncitizen voting in Florida? We have no idea, but this report by NBC 6 from 2012 suggests that the margin of victory in the contested races for governor and senator is far smaller than the potential number of noncitizen voters:

Florida officials are now saying that nearly 200,000 registered voters may not be U.S. citizens. Earlier in the week, state election officials announced they had identified more than 2,600 people who are in Florida legally but ineligible to vote. The Department of State is asking county election officials to verify the information. Election supervisors are contacting voters and if someone is not a citizen, their name will be dropped from the voter rolls. But an initial list drawn up by the state — and not widely released — shows that a comparison of voter lists and driver's license information turned up a list of nearly 182,000 people who may not be U.S. citizens.

The automatic registration of voters when drivers licenses are issued in California is a means to enable noncitizen voting, it is obvious to me. The applicant must be diligent in opting out of registration, meaning that negligence (or language problems) can used as an excuse.

Face it: Progressive economic policies don’t work, so Americans tend to catch on over time that they are better off with Republicans in office. The remedy the Democrats seek is to import a new electorate, hungry for “free stuff.”