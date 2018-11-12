The mask is off: Democrats get right to work to impeach Trump

Having taken back the House, Democrats aren't waiting around to get seated. They're getting down to business, and sorry voters, it's not the moderate legislation with Medicare fixes they ran on.

Mike Allen of Axios quotes an insider who describes a coming "subpoena cannon:"

House Democrats plan to probe every aspect of President Trump’s life and work, from family business dealings to the Space Force to his tax returns to possible "leverage" by Russia, top Democrats tell us. What they're saying: One senior Democratic source said the new majority, which takes power in January, is preparing a "subpoena cannon," like an arena T-shirt cannon. Based on our reporting and other public sources, Axios' Zach Basu has assembled a list of at least 85 potential Trump-related subpoena targets for the new majority. ( See the list .)

So they're going to go for impeachment right out the gate, looking to expose President Trump's tax records, his firings of this or that official, the creation of the Space Force, Puerto Rico hurricane relief (good luck with that one), White House security clearances, White House email use (amazing hypocrisy on that one), pretty much anything they can throw to the wall and see if it sticks. They've got 85 of such subpoenas in the works.

Guess the moderate schtick they got elected on is kind of over. They haven't even been seated yet and already they're going for the frenzied crazy stuff.

As Axios reports:

Top Democrats, who had largely avoided the subject during the campaign, now tell us they plan to almost immediately begin exploring possible grounds for impeachment. A public report by Robert Mueller would ignite the kindling.

Now they tell us! In other words: Gotcha.

Never mind about those legislative promises about all that free health care, which Democrats insist is what won them the House midterm. They're going to take Trump up on his offer to go on "a warlike posture" and fight him through lawyers instead of trying to get some lawmaking done. They aren't interested in law. The midterm recounts pretty well show that. They just want Trump out by any means necessary. Kind of gets their juices flowing.

Like impeachment and a long continuous line of investigations and legal back and forth is what the public wants. According to this Daily Caller item, most Americans are sick and tired of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's neverending investigation into Russia collusion with President Trump, by a factor of 45% to 42%. And it's significant that Trump warns that he will fight them every inch of the way.

It will make for some miserable nightly news.

The other thing it will do is damage the Democrats, who already ignored warnings about their Kavanaugh show, and lost the Senate. Many Republicans observed that when Democrats put on their similar Anita Hill show two decades ago, they got shellacked in the midterms that followed, and well, same thing happened to them in the Senate again, even though they haven't publicly noticed. Now they're following the Republican model of the 1990s, back when they targeted Bill Clinton for impeachment, and are going to get the same results again, because politics can be so cyclical. But they aren't about to learn this time. Nope, fire up the subpoena cannon.

Some Republican commentators, observing this pattern, have noted that maybe it will be a good thing for Democrats to win the House as they did, because everyone will see how crazy they are and rally to Trump. One of them was Stephen Moore, who shortly before midterms wrote:

Mr. Trump is best when he has a foil to run against — and who better (other than Hillary Clinton) than the least popular politician in America, Nancy Pelosi. She won’t be able to contain herself or her deranged far-left followers from pushing a litany of half-baked ideas. American voters need to see first-hand how radical the Democratic Socialist party has become.

With Democrats ripping their mask off well before they even retake power, with their subpeonas-before-legislation madness, he couldn't be more on target.

Image credit: Nikodem Nijaki, via Wikipedia // CC BY-SA 3.0