Democrats pushing losing senate candidate to run for president

This unlikely scenario is nearly unheard of. Losing candidates don't usually run for anything, much less president.

Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke narrowly lost to GOP Senator Ted Cruz on Tuesday night, but that isn't stopping national Democrats, activists, and other left wing loons from pushing O'Rourke to run for the nomination for president in 2020.

Unless you're Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln lost to Stephen Douglas in the senate contest of 1858 (decided by the Illinois legislature and not by popular vote). The debates between the two previewed the 1860 presidential contest and made Lincoln a rising star in the Republican party.

In case you've missed it, Beto ain't no Honest Abe.

But O'Rourke so excited the liberal base across the country that whispers that he should run for president are becoming a lot louder.

CNN:

Another source described having "very initial discussions" with O'Rourke in recent weeks about the prospect of a 2020 bid and what it would take to scale a Senate campaign that operated largely on the candidate's own gut, without pollsters or a massive team of consultants, up to the national level. But the source said it's too early for O'Rourke to have made any decisions. Publicly, O'Rourke has flatly ruled out the possibility of a presidential run. "The answer is no," O'Rourke said at a CNN town hall in October when asked about the prospect of a presidential campaign. "Our children are 11, they're 10, and they're 7 years old. We've told them we're going to take these almost two years out of our life to run this race, and then we're devoted and committed to being a family again," he said. Pressed again, he said, "It's a definitive no." He told MSNBC on Monday, "I will not be a candidate for president in 2020. That's I think as definitive as those sentences get." Despite O'Rourke's comments, staffers on his Senate campaign have discussed a potential 2020 presidential run, with many of them hopeful he will ultimately enter the race, multiple people involved in those conversations said. There is a belief within O'Rourke's camp and among his allies that the campaign's innovative approaches to digital and organizing -- which led to vast increases in young and Latino voters in Tuesday's midterm election -- set O'Rourke apart from other 2018 candidates. More importantly, they see O'Rourke as uniquely able to deliver a progressive message with a tone that is optimistic and not overly partisan.

Bank it; if enough national Democrats woo him to run for president, O'Rourke will apologize to his kids for lying to them and go for it.

Does O'Rourke have the magic elixir that will get the young and Hispanic voters to the polls in much greater numbers than previously seen? What Democrats never count on in these calculations is how many votes will Beto lose because of his radical, extremist agenda. The problem for Republicans will be in exposing Beto's extremism because he sounds so reasonable.

Like Obama, he is adept at hiding his radicalism with soothing rhetoric. In both 2008 and 2012, Republicans tried to paint Obama as the most radical president in history. It didn't work largely because Republicans had inferior candidates in McCain and Romney. But what do you suppose Trump would be able to do against a candidate like O'Rourke?

Democrats should think twice about supporting this lightweight, this loser for president.