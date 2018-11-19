Broward County elections chief resigns

Brenda Snipes, whose questionable practices in ballot counting led to charges that she was at best, incompetent and, at worst, corrupt, resigned after handing in the county's hand-counted results on Sunday - a day late.

The embattled elections chief in Broward County who was the center of controversy during the recount in Florida has tendered her resignation.

Washington Times:

“It is true. She did send it,” Burnadette Norris-Weeks, an attorney who works as a counsel to the Supervisor of Elections Office, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. According to Ms. Norris-Weeks’s knowledge of an early draft of the letter, Ms. Snipes told officials in the state capital of Tallahassee that she wanted to spend more time with her family.

That excuse for resigning has become a parody of itself. Everyone knows her resignation had nothing to do with family and everything to do with her position becoming untenable following a spectacularly inept performance of her duties.

Broward County was the slowest of Florida’s major counties to complete election returns, missing several legally-mandated deadlines and losing about 2,000 ballots that had been included in the election-night count but not in the machine recount. Republicans from former Gov. Jeb Bush, who appointed her in 2003, to Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Rick Scott, had all called for her resignation.

Significantly, governor-elect Ron DeSantis did not urge Snipes to resign, although you have to believe once he was inaugurated, her firing would have been one of the first tasks on his to do list.

Some Republicans said the heavily-Democratic county was dragging its feet and mishandling ballots in order to “find” enough votes to elect the two Democrats — Sen. Bill Nelson and gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum, both of whom lost by fractions of one percentage point. According to the Sun-Sentinel, it’s not clear when the resignation would take effect, but the letter was sent within hours of the county submitting its mandated recount totals — after the deadline. The recounts did not produce the kind of numbers the Democrats had hoped and by Sunday evening, Mr. Nelson had joined Mr. Gillum in conceding defeat.

Frankly, Snipes isn't smart enough to pull off the kind of fraud that some are accusing her of. The simplest explanation - and one borne out by a history of stupidity and incompetence in the performance of her duties over the years - points to someone in over their head.

Her resignation will, by no means, solve Florida's systemic and structural problems with what should be a relatively simple job - counting ballots. And the fact that votes in Broward County are absolutely critical to the chances of Democrats running for statewide offices means that Democrats will probably continue to try and squeeze as many votes out of the county that they can get away with regardless of who is running elections.