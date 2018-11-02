Blackface, makeup and everything in between

So, Al Roker got to dress up as Doc Brown for Halloween and post his photographs all over social media for his adoring followers. Megyn Kelly, on the other hand, made one comment about a costume and she got fired almost instantaneously. Hypocritical? Double standard? You betcha! I understand t he arguments made by those who are appalled by the horrendous history of blackface and what motivated it, but, and this is a big but, the intent behind the costume/makeup/outfit should be taken into account before people lose their jobs and are called "racists".

Al Roker recently took to Twitter and wrote “I can be Doc Brown, and I wear the outfit and wig and not change my skin color. If you’re white, you can be President Obama if you want. Just don’t color your skin!” Well, I take issue with that. Some people use makeup every day, other people go out and get tattoos and color their skin. It’s your skin, and in America you should be allowed to do whatever you want with it (outside of cannibalism, in my opinion. So if I decide to paint my body blue and wear a wig one day or tattoo my entire body in black, yellow, and green, that’s my business, and nobody else’s. And, if my intent for doing any of these things is not racist or malicious, then I should be left alone to enjoy my Constitutional rights. The politically correct police (PCP, and some of them act like they’re on something judging by the frenzies they go into) want to jump on any issue that divides us and places us into opposing camps. Instead, they should be uniting us on holidays like Halloween and embracing good wholesome American traditions like dressing up and trick or treating. And, the next time you see someone with a tattoo or makeup on that you find offensive, I dare you to remember what Al said and remind them “Just don’t color your skin.”