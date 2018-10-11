What's eating Jordan Peterson?

The author of books offering insightful analysis and helpful advice from a conservative angle, also featured on YouTube, Canadian psychology professor Jordan Peterson has jumped into the Kavanaugh fray for reasons that had me scratching my head. Let's have a look, courtesy of TheBlaze: First Argument: Admitting he's not certain that a Kavanaugh resignation, which he had urged, "is the right move," nevertheless, Peterson added: "[H]e would have his name cleared, and a figure who might be less divisive might be put forward."

Comment: Peterson evidently overlooked the impact a Kavanaugh resignation would have on the GOP electorate, which breathed a sigh of relief when the judge was confirmed and is now energized and eager to help the GOP retain control of Congress. Second Argument: "That [resignation] might decrease residual alienation from the left, and make things less polarized moving forward. Of course, that has to be balanced against handing any victory to the 'believe all accusers' crowd." Comment: By all means, Professor, let's try appeasement. It worked out wonderfully when Neville Chamberlain came back from Munich waving a piece of paper. The Nazis promptly decided to join the human race and hold off on murdering millions...not! Third Argument: "I was thinking all this whole trying to plot out a strategy that would be least damaging, on the whole," adding, "I'm not jumping up and down claiming to be correct. Thought is experiment, not reality." Comment: Here's reality, Professor. Totalitarian forces mobilized as soon as Donald Trump was elected. Hobnailed jackboots striking the pavement are in full view on the nightly news. This is no time for thought experiments and other academic exercises. Fourth Argument: "If confirmed, Kavanaugh would be vindicated [after he resigned] and could preserve his reputation ... but by withdrawing he could effectively deprive his more radical opponents of their self-righteous moralism." Comment: To the left, "moralism" bears no resemblance whatever to the usual meaning of the term. To leftists, it's merely a means to an end: unbridled, unaccountable power by a ruling elite (Politburo). Read Saul Alinsky, Professor, and shut up. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.