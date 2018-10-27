The media are a problem, too

The media are a big problem, too. We've seen reports over the last two years of negative coverage of the Trump administration. This is from Investors :

Over the last two years, I've been critical of President Trump when he is over the line with his tweets or words. The Democrats have a lot of explaining to do as well, from Representative Waters to Senator Booker. In other words, both sides would do us all a big favor by lowering the volume.

For its report, the Media Research Center did a lot of visual spadework. It viewed some 1,007 evening news stories about the Trump White House on ABC, CBS and NBC from June 1 to Sept. 30. That's the equivalent of about 32.7 hours of coverage, by TV standards an eternity of news time. What they found was, as Trump himself might say, sad: "Over the summer, the broadcast networks have continued to pound Donald Trump and his team with the most hostile coverage of a president in TV news history – 92% negative, vs. just 8% positive."

President Trump has a right to be angry. His achievements are not covered. His negatives are blown out of proportion.

A few days ago, Rasmussen Reports published a poll that should make everyone in the media think twice about his job:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 45% of all Likely U.S. Voters think that when most reporters write about a congressional race, they are trying to help the Democratic candidate. Just 11% think they’re trying to help the Republican instead. Only 35% think most reporters are just trying to report the news in an unbiased manner.

That's bad news for reporters trying to do a good job.

Yes, the media have to admit they've contributed to the bad feelings in our politics.

