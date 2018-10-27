The media are a problem, too
Over the last two years, I've been critical of President Trump when he is over the line with his tweets or words. The Democrats have a lot of explaining to do as well, from Representative Waters to Senator Booker. In other words, both sides would do us all a big favor by lowering the volume.
The media are a big problem, too. We've seen reports over the last two years of negative coverage of the Trump administration. This is from Investors:
For its report, the Media Research Center did a lot of visual spadework. It viewed some 1,007 evening news stories about the Trump White House on ABC, CBS and NBC from June 1 to Sept. 30.
That's the equivalent of about 32.7 hours of coverage, by TV standards an eternity of news time.
What they found was, as Trump himself might say, sad: "Over the summer, the broadcast networks have continued to pound Donald Trump and his team with the most hostile coverage of a president in TV news history – 92% negative, vs. just 8% positive."
President Trump has a right to be angry. His achievements are not covered. His negatives are blown out of proportion.
A few days ago, Rasmussen Reports published a poll that should make everyone in the media think twice about his job:
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 45% of all Likely U.S. Voters think that when most reporters write about a congressional race, they are trying to help the Democratic candidate.
Just 11% think they’re trying to help the Republican instead.
Only 35% think most reporters are just trying to report the news in an unbiased manner.
That's bad news for reporters trying to do a good job.
Yes, the media have to admit they've contributed to the bad feelings in our politics.
PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.
Over the last two years, I've been critical of President Trump when he is over the line with his tweets or words. The Democrats have a lot of explaining to do as well, from Representative Waters to Senator Booker. In other words, both sides would do us all a big favor by lowering the volume.
The media are a big problem, too. We've seen reports over the last two years of negative coverage of the Trump administration. This is from Investors:
For its report, the Media Research Center did a lot of visual spadework. It viewed some 1,007 evening news stories about the Trump White House on ABC, CBS and NBC from June 1 to Sept. 30.
That's the equivalent of about 32.7 hours of coverage, by TV standards an eternity of news time.
What they found was, as Trump himself might say, sad: "Over the summer, the broadcast networks have continued to pound Donald Trump and his team with the most hostile coverage of a president in TV news history – 92% negative, vs. just 8% positive."
President Trump has a right to be angry. His achievements are not covered. His negatives are blown out of proportion.
A few days ago, Rasmussen Reports published a poll that should make everyone in the media think twice about his job:
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 45% of all Likely U.S. Voters think that when most reporters write about a congressional race, they are trying to help the Democratic candidate.
Just 11% think they’re trying to help the Republican instead.
Only 35% think most reporters are just trying to report the news in an unbiased manner.
That's bad news for reporters trying to do a good job.
Yes, the media have to admit they've contributed to the bad feelings in our politics.
PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.