The Jewish vote in 2018

On Tuesday, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler because Trump embraced the word "nationalist" at a rally. "I watch enough History Channel to know that they cheered at Hitler, too," added Wallace, who went on to say that by "nationalism," Trump meant "white" nationalism.

The relationship between America and Israel is critical. "For Israel , America acts as a strategic buffer between the Jewish state and hostile world and – as has been repeatedly proven – its only friend that it can truly count on in good times and bad." While relations between America and Israel are currently strong under the Trump administration, Jewish voters have historically supported the Democrats. However, given the constant references to Nazi Germany and the anti-Israel sentiment on the left, Jews should seriously reconsider their allegiance come November.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough has also referenced the Nazis in his remarks. While discussing the nation's immigration policies, Scarborough compared the separation of children from their families to the Nazis. More particularly, Scarborough said:

I know children are being ripped from their mother's arms, even while they're being breast-fed. I know children are being marched away to showers, marched away to showers. Being told they are – just like the Nazis – said that they were taking people to the showers and then they never came back.

MSNBC's Donny Deutsch echoed Scarborough's remarks, stating: "If you vote for Trump, you are ripping children from parents' arms." "If you vote for Trump then you, the voter, you, not Donald Trump, are standing at the border, like Nazis, going 'you here, you here.'"

Jewish voters should be enraged by such comparisons. Moreover, Jewish voters must understand that some of the new faces of the Democratic Party have also publicly attacked the State of Israel. According to RJC spokesman Neil Strauss:

Democrats running in competitive primaries, some in swing districts, are getting left wing, base votes by attacking Israel. For Democratic groups to pretend like this is a made-up wedge issue is audacious considering they won't commit to supporting (or denounce) these candidates. Make no mistake about it, Scott Wallace, Leslie Cockburn, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other candidates attacking Israel, one of our closest allies and the only democracy in the Middle East, is bad for U.S.-Israel relations. It is also a bad political strategy. We will continue educating voters in many other districts about the anti-Israel behavior of Democrats, between now and November.

Historically, many traditional and "old-school" Democrats strongly supported Israel. Therefore, the fact that many Jews voted for Democrats did not endanger Israel, because those elected were also supporters. However, the playing field has significantly changed, and some of the up-and-coming faces of the Democratic party have a vastly different opinion: "Kirsten Gillibrand came out against the same Israel Anti-Boycott Bill she'd once co-sponsored. Jersey's Cory Booker voted against the Taylor Force Act that cut off funding for the Palestinians while they subsidize terrorists and their families. And Vermont's Bernie Sanders tried to place three anti-Israel activists on the 2016 Democratic platform committee." The anti-Israel sentiment should be concerning to Jews around the country. Jews should not live in a vacuum and should be wary of the language and rhetoric being used by some on the left.

The Democratic Party has changed. It has moved much farther to the left and, in doing so, has put Jewish voters in a difficult position. Should Jews who traditionally vote Democrat continue to do so despite the anti-Israel sentiment expressed by some of the Democratic up-and-comers, or should they reconsider their loyalty for the sake of the State of Israel? Given some of the recent rhetoric and the Democrats' move to the far left, the Jewish vote will definitely have an impact on Israel. Come November, we can only hope Jews remember this when they go to the polls.

Mr. Hakim is a writer and an attorney. His articles have been published in The Washington Examiner, The Daily Caller, The Federalist, American Thinker, and other online publications.

