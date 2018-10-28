The anti-Semitism is coming from the left

And don't forget this unbelievable (and still unapologized-for) tweet here, cited by Clarice Feldman in her column , not only pinning the evil on Trump but blaming the Jews for the attack as well, an amazing feat of disgustingness from the left:

The mass murderer who opened fire on a Pittsburgh synogogue was an anti-Semite and a rabid Trump hater. Yet that hasn't stopped the left from trying to pin the massacre on Trump as they pin all calamities. Never mind Trump's kind words. Never mind the strong support of him from Israel. Never mind that his favorite daughter is an Orthodox Jew and his three grandchildren are Jewish as well. The desperate logic of Blaming Trump can be read here , here , and here .

And a word to my fellow American Jews: This president makes this possible. Here. Where you live. I hope the embassy move over there, where you don’t live was worth it. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 27, 2018

Yet for years it's been obvious the left and its Democrats in office have been the anti-Semite's best friend.

Just weeks ago, we watched as former President Bill Clinton and other top Democrats sat there side-by-side in the front row with open and notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan at Aretha Franklin's funeral. I remember writing at the time:

Seriously, how'd that freak get in there, and why the heck was he seated in the front row, alongside the other so-called leaders of the black "community," such as the just barely past the respectable line Jesse Jackson; Al Sharpton; and America's supposed "first black president"; Bill Clinton?

Jewish Republicans have pointed out that not only has Farrakhan been prominent himself in the Democratic Party, the party itself is loaded with people closely tied to him. They write

Below, the statement issued by Republican Jewish Coalition executive director Matt Brooks: Seven long-serving Democrats have close ties with Louis Farrakhan. Each of them should resign. They include former Nation of Islam employee, Congressman Keith Ellison, who is Deputy Chair of the DNC. Ellison has tried to excuse his 2013 meeting with Farrakhan, while ignoring his more recent meeting with the NOI leader in Farrakhan’s hotel room, in 2015. At least six other Democrats are known to have embraced Farrakhan. These members of Congress - Maxine Waters, Barbara Lee, Danny Davis, Andre Carson, Gregory Meeks, and Al Green - have all, while in office, sat down with Farrakhan for personal meetings. There can be no question about how abhorrent it is for these Democrats to be connected to Louis Farrakhan. Farrakhan is first and foremost a preacher of hate. He preaches about Jewish “control” over the government and media and has claimed to have “pulled a cover off of that Satanic Jew,” saying “your time is up, your world is through.” And those were just the comments from last week. Anti-Semitism is unacceptable. Farrakhan is the moral equivalent of a leader of the KKK. If it was discovered that members of Congress had met with the leader of the KKK, they would need to resign. In this case, for meeting with, and embracing, Louis Farrakhan, nothing short of resignation is acceptable from these seven Democrats.

Among the Farrakhan minions, Keith Ellison, number two at the Democratic Party, is particularly notorious for his anti-Semitism. According to the Daily Caller:

The man poised to head the Democratic Party was a spokesman for the Nation of Islam well into his 30’s who publicly spewed anti-Semitism and later in life as a Congressional candidate knowingly accepted $50,000 in campaign contributions given and raised by Islamic radicals who openly supported Islamic terrorism and were leaders of front groups for Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. And once in office as a Congressman, Keith Ellison more than hinted that 9/11 was an inside job carried out to create pretext for war against Muslims – a trope often pushed by anti-Semites who claim Israeli or “Mossad” complicity – by comparing 9/11 to the Reichstag Fire, the infamous 1933 arson of the German Parliament building, which the Nazis pinned on Communists and thus used to gain majority control of the government and establish Nazi Germany.

Don't forget Hillary Clinton, the Democrats' top leader up until recently, famously called a campaign aide a 'f**king Jew bastard.' That, according to the Daily Caller, was supported by three eyewitnesses.

There's the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who called Jews, 'Hymietown' and worse still, there's the Rev. Al Sharpton, instigator of the anti-Semitic Crown Heights riots and anti-Semitic Freddie's Fashion Mart fire, and another Democrat the top Democrats never fail to bow down to. He's still unrepentant. According to the Daily Caller:

Sharpton has also made thinly-veiled references to Jewish people by calling them “diamond merchants” during the aftermath of the Crown Heights riots, which took place in Brooklyn in 1991. Sharpton, who led protests that led to the riots, said at the time “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house.”

Oh but that was then, this is now, some Dems may say. Now is sneakier but just as bad. We have Linda Sarsour, who still hangs around with Farrakhan like the other Democrats, but promotes a more sophisticated anti-Semitism, designed to rub out the Jewish state of Israel. According to the New York Post:

An example of how that works came last month in Durham, NC, where the city council passed a resolution banning the local police department from taking part in “military-style training” in Israel. The measure was the result of agitation by Jewish Voice for Peace and its allies in the Black Lives Matter movement. Ostensibly the goal was to push back against a national trend of militarizing law enforcement that is supposedly linked to police shootings of African-Americans. But the real purpose was to score a victory for the BDS movement that would undermine Israel and smear American Jews.

Even Courtney Love, the godawful leftwing rock star of grunge, has been appalled by Sarsour's anti-Semitism and has called her out.

Then there are the smaller players, Democrats who have been poster-children for Democratic efforts to take down Republican presidents, such as Democrat manque Valerie Plame - a raving and unhinged anti-Semite. remember writing this:

Valerie Plame, the non-secret CIA officer who made a big issue of the leak of her name in relation to her opposition to President Bush, and who was vaunted and celebrated as a daring, glamorous superspy on the cover of Vanity Fair, turns out to be a garden-variety anti-Semitic bigot.

And there have been recent incidents, too, as when an MSNBC host called Trump attorney Michael Cohen a ' kikle .'

Some of these people have apologized when they were caught out, but many, such as Farrakhan, who was last seen calling Jews 'termites' have not. Others, such as Sarsour, who insists her efforts to erase the Jewish state have nothing to do with anti-Semitism, make claims to not being anti-Semitic at all.

It's rubbish. We can see what's going on with these efforts to evade responsibility, and carry on with the anti-Semitism unchallenged. And the conclusion is obvious: The left has made itself a fount of anti-Semitism, with all major currents of its poison coming from its direction. Democrats have normalized it, promoted its participants and celebrated its advocates. Now they are trying to pin a hideous massacre by an unhinged monster on Trump. This won't wash.

