Texas Democrats asking non-citizens to vote

The state party sent out a voter registration form asking non-citizens to sign up, with the citizenship box already checked "yes."

The Public Interest Legal Foundation has alerted the Justice Department to a gambit by Texas Democrats to get non-citizens to vote.

Washington Times:

The Public Interest Legal Foundation alerted district attorneys and the federal Justice Department to the pre-checked applications, and also included a signed affidavit from a man who said some of his relatives, who aren't citizens, received the mailing. "This is how the Texas Democratic Party is inviting foreign influence in an election in a federal election cycle," said Logan Churchwell, spokesman for the PILF, a group that's made its mark policing states' voter registration practices. The Texas secretary of state's office said it, too, had gotten complaints both from immigrants [sic] and from relatives of dead people who said they got mailings asking them to register. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to investigate. "If true there will be serious consequences," he said.

This is an open invitation for voter fraud on a large scale, and the way the Democrats went about it defies belief:

The applications were pre-addressed to elections officials, which is likely what left many voters to believe they were receiving an official communication from the state. But the return address was from the State Democratic Executive Committee, and listed an address in Austin that matches the state Democratic Party's headquarters. The letter is emblazoned with "Urgent! Your voter registration deadline is October 9." It continues: "Your voter registration application is inside. Complete, sign and return it today!" On the application, boxes affirming the applicant is both 18 and a U.S. citizen are already checked with an "X" in the Yes field. The mailing also urges those who are unsure if they're registered to "Mail it in."

Dead people were also being asked to vote.

Sam Taylor, spokesman for Texas's secretary of state, said they heard from people whose relatives were receiving mail despite having passed away 10 years ago or longer. One woman said her child, who'd been dead 19 years, got a mailing asking to register. "It looks like a case of really bad information they are using to send out these mailers," Mr. Taylor said.

Mr. Taylor is being very charitable. I doubt very much whether it's "bad information" being used by Democrats.

How many other state Democratic Parties send out similar requests to non-citizens and haven't been caught? Are we to believe that one party in one state came up with this idea all on its own? Perhaps, but not likely.

Many liberals believe that anyone in the United States – citizen or non-citizen – should be able to vote. If they want to make that argument and change the law to make it happen, they are more than welcome to try. Of course, if they run on that issue, they will get slaughtered at the polls. So instead of going to the American people and working to change the law, they try an underhanded dirty trick to achieve the same goal.

Someone should go to jail for this ruse.