Men can be women now, you bigot

Everyone knows that when you engineer a bicycle, its parts should work together with each other, not against. The same is true of a society. Unfortunately, society is becoming like a bicycle in which each wheel turns in the opposite direction of the other. The latest headline provides a disturbing example: "Trans Cyclist Slams 'Bigots' After Winning Female World Championship." It seems that a bicycle race for women only was won by a man. This should surprise no one, at least no one who understands that men and women are different from each other. The man got into the bicycle race for women because he had had surgery to make him appear to be a woman, a façade that modern leftists are eager to believe is valid. Despite the ideology involved, he remains man enough to use his male musculature to out-muscle women in a sporting event.

The woman who finished in third place, Jennifer Wagner, is filing a complaint with the sponsoring authority and seeking to change the rules to make the event in the future more fair to women. The man, who goes by the name "Rachel" McKinnon, is in turn complaining that the attempt to change the rules is a form of bigotry against men who (in my words, not his) have undergone voluntary surgical mutilation. Who is the victim here? According to the website advocate dot com, the faux female is. Anyone who complains about a male over powering genetic females in a sporting event is guilty of a form of bigotry called "transphobia." While the name makes no literal sense, the term "transphobic" is used to pejoratively label people who do not accept men as women. McKinnon's win is not the only example of men winning against female athletes. Regarding another bicycle race, The Washington Times reported in November of 2016 that, "Jillian Bearden, 36, became the first transgender athlete to win El Tour de Tucson in southern Arizona on Saturday, completing the 106-mile course with a time of 4 hours 36 minutes 7.71 seconds." I wish to make it clear that I feel genuine sorrow for people afflicted with the terrible disorder that makes them feel as if they were the opposite sex. It must be awful, and I have no doubt that the suffering is severe. The question is, what is the best way of dealing with the disorder? Is it to disfigure the genitals? No. The problem is not below the neck; it is in the brain. There is a part of the brain that identifies each of us with his sex, and in some people that function has gone terribly wrong. A similar dysfunction is called BIID (body integrity identity disorder), in which some people regard a healthy limb, such as an arm or a leg, as an unwanted growth. They experience an overwhelming urge to amputate the body part. One such woman even permanently blinded herself. Another deliberately injured her legs so severely that surgeons had to amputate them. Society in no way should condone the act of amputating healthy limbs, even when the patient demands it. Nor should we condone so-called sex reassignment surgery to satisfy the extreme urge of a man to appear as a woman or vice versa. Inventing a right to be recognized as something one is not is to violate the right of people who object. It is already an actionable civil violation to address someone by a sex title he rejects. To require taxpayer money to be spent on "sex change" surgery is a violation of the rights of people who pay those taxes. Further enforcement is no doubt already being considered, including the right of the government to identify supposedly transgender children and, without their parents' consent, or even knowledge, to subject them to hormones and surgery to "transition" them. While this may sound like a bridge too far to ordinary people, the radical left knows no limits – except those imposed on you.