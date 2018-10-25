Megyn Kelly grovels

A mere two years after leveling the politically correct sexism raps on then-candidate, now-President Trump, and writing a book titled: " Settle for More " describing how she always goes for what she wants and never backs down, with an appearance on a Vanity Fair cover under the headline, "Don't Mess With Megyn Kelly," here she is, looking quite a bit less fireproof, groveling away with apologies in a bid to placate the gods of political correctness.

The issue was a talk-show segment, where she defended little kids dressing up with dark makeup as Diana Ross for Halloween. According to the Hollywood Reporter:

"What is racist?" she asked her panelists during a segment about controversial Halloween costumes. "Because truly you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character." In her memo sent later on Tuesday, she wrote: "One of the wonderful things about my job is that I get the chance to express and hear a lot of opinions. Today is one of those days where listening carefully to other points of view, including from friends and colleagues, is leading me to rethink my own views." During the show, Kelly also defended Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lessep's Diana Ross costume from last Halloween. "Who doesn't love Diana Ross? She wants to look like Diana Ross for one day, and I don't know how that got racist on Halloween," Kelly said.

What was that apology about? Assuring her politically correct detractors that she will never, ever, ever stray from their enforced political correctness again. She was their muppet.

And something the rather more successful President Trump she crossed has refused to kowtow to. Seems Kelly can dish it out, but she melts like a cupcake in the sun when she's on the other end of it.

That would be the same political correctness 80% Americans told pollsters last week they consider a "national problem."

And Kelly's quick surrender didn't stop her critics. There was the triggered and scolding segment from CNN's pious Chris Cuomo over "blackface" costumes (above), as if mocking minstrel show presentations were the same thing as dressing up as Diana Ross for Halloween. Emboldened by the prospect of another hide to claim, the lefty mob criticized on, and Kelly thn drew condemnation from multiple Hollywood celebrities for her supposed racism, with some of them pulling out of her show as part of the backlash.

Now her talent agency is bailing on her, and she's apparently losing her show, with her prospects of advancement onto another apparently in question.

Bad as it is, it's hard to sympathize with her.

She dropped herself into this politically correct world when she left Fox News in a huff, yelling sexism, and now that she's joined the left side, she's hardly someone they're grateful to have. In fact, she's not that good at her new job, and her ratings aren't that big, so she's reduced to a cog, and as a cog, she's required to play by its rules, no more assertive woman settling for more. What's more, no more victim playing, either. As Andrew Breitbart once noted, in the politically correct world, victims have their hierarchies and feminist political correctness victimhood is easily trumped by black political correctness victimhood on that totem pole.

She would have been better off not backing down, but that would take some Trumpian courage. She doesn't have it.