It's climate hysterics who are in denial, not skeptics

Some fascinating news on the climate change front today reveals just how in denial climate hysterics are about reality. Andrew Bolt, the entertaining Aussie conservative, quotes a 30-year-old pronouncement from the government saying that the Maldives, an island chain in the Indian Ocean, would be underwater by now.

They've flogged this scare for so long that the truth has caught up.

The Canberra Times 30 years ago: MALE, Maldives: A gradual rise in average sea level is threatening to completely cover this Indian Ocean nation of 1196 small islands within the next 30 years, according to authorities. The Environmental Affairs Director, Mr Hussein Shihab, said an estimated rise of 20 to 30 centimetres in the next 20 to 40 years could be "catastrophic" for most of the islands, which were no more than a metre above sea level. The United Nations Environment Project was planning a study of the problem. But the end of the Maldives and its 200,000 people could come sooner if drinking water supplies dry up by 1992, as predicted. ... Last week: Malé International Airport carried out an overall airport expansion at the end of August[.] ... The Maldives is considered one of the most beautiful island countries, attracting more than one million visitors every year. (Thanks to reader Travis T.)

That's 0-2 for the hysterics. Should they stretch their luck?

Peter Hannam, paid warming alarmist for the Sydney Morning Herald: Australia has notched its driest September on record, with less than a third of the usual rainfall for the month. Scary evidence of global warming, but for this: [It] trailed only April 1902 as the driest for any month. It was drier 116 years ago?

If the alarmists' predictions were a batting average, they'd be sent back to the minors.

And then there's this from The Deplorable Climate Science Blog (via Climate Depot):

No Trend In Arctic Sea Ice For Twelve Years

Of course, there have been many predictions about "disappearing" Arctic Sea ice.

It should be getting obvious even to some of the reality-denying climate hysterics that, at the very least, their theories should be reexamined.

(Hat tip: John McMahon)