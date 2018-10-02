NBC 'News' totally ignores Rachel Mitchell report on Blasey Ford testimony

The three broadcast television networks, like their counterparts at Pravda and Izvestia in the old USSR, have avoided much mention of it, of course. The worst of them, NBC "News," ignored it completely. The Media Research Center graphs the lopsided coverage:

The five-page report prepared by Rachel Mitchell, who questioned Christine Blasey Ford during her Senate Judiciary Committee appearance, is devastating to the witness's credibility, cataloguing her changing story, curious lapses of memory for even recent events, and failure to meet even the standard of "preponderance of evidence."

Well NBC, here's the biggest offense to me, they've been a co-conspirator in the destruction of Kavanaugh from my point of view. There was an anonymous letter received by Cory Gardner, the Senator from Colorado with no return address, no information, just a letter, accusing Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting somebody in a restaurant in 1998 in Colorado[.] ... Cory hands it to the committee and somebody on the Democratic side leaked that letter, it got on the NBC Nightly News. The fourth allegation.

Last night, Senator Lindsey Graham denounced NBC as a "co-conspirator" (via The Daily Caller):