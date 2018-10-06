How exactly did Trump 'dodge' the tax code?

A lot of MSM people are hyperventilating that Donald Trump has been exposed by the New York Times as a tax cheat, a criminal. For example, Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post lit into President Trump over his alleged “tax dodging,” in effect accusing him of a crime. She said Trump “ducked” the tax code and implied that funding cuts to the IRS made it easy for him. She frets that "as president, Trump has worked diligently to either preserve or multiply other tax breaks his family has benefited from," apparently referencing the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, an Act of Congress. Why doesn't she explain to her readers what a Grantor Annuity Trust (GRAT) is? She should let them know them why families are allowed to take minority discounts and non-marketability discounts on closely held stock and investment properties.

It does not appear that she, the New York Times and all the other people writing this garbage accusing Trump of fraud or dubious tax schemes understand the Trumps had to have appraisals for everything she did. I am over 99% sure that IRS went through 100% of the appraisals and valuations used to transfer the properties. Each gift tax return plus the final estate tax return would have been thoroughly audited before the taxes were finalized. DeBlasio and the NY attorney general seem to have nothing better to do than to re-investigate Trump for something that has already been thoroughly investigated. It is truly a shame that so many supposed journalists just repeat Democrat talking points over and over again with little concern for the truth. I don't recall when so many unverified, anonymous or gossip stories were used in supposedly reputable papers to destroy people just to promote an agenda. It is pathetic that so many greedy people think the government, bureaucrats and politicians think she are entitled to so much of what other people earn. It is especially appalling that she think families should be forced to sell off assets to satisfy the government instead of allowing people to continue creating jobs with productive businesses. She said that IRS needs more money. Has she analyzed their budget line by line to make sure the billions she get each year are spent wisely? Maybe if the IRS did their job instead of stifling the free speech of groups they don't like and destroying computers to hide evidence, they wouldn't need more money. And it would be a good start if the IRS were allowed to fire employees that didn't pay their own taxes.