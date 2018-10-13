Eric Holder signaling the next Democrat presidential candidate?

Everyone has seen Eric Holder's comment, "when they go low, we kick em," which played off Michelle Obama's original comment, "when they go low, we go high." While everyone believes that it is a call to arms, and a ratcheting up of the rhetoric and street "mob" action (which it is), I believe that it is also a misdirection.

I have felt for some time that Michelle Obama will be the Democrats' presidential candidate in 2020. Eric Holder's follow-on to Hillary Clinton's comment that "we can't be civil until we're back in power" is intended to trigger both Democrats and Republicans. What we have with President Trump, and now, seemingly, congressional Republicans, is a willingness to fight. With the midterms quickly approaching, it seems that it's too late for the Democrats to adjust their tactics for 2018, but what I see for 2020 is a softer, gentler Michelle Obama. She will be portrayed as above the fray (as her husband always was). The media will hammer the anger associated with the "men" involved in the political arena. Michelle will be portrayed as an outsider, a woman, someone not associated with the day-to-day grind and gristle of Washington. Michelle sat for a Today Show interview where she insisted that she will not run for the presidency. I do not believe it for a minute. The Democrats have no one who can rise above the muck. Not Joe Biden, not Cory Booker, not Kamala Harris, not Elizabeth Warren. They all have tainted their standing, particularly with the Kavanaugh debacle. Michelle Obama has, for the most part, stayed out of the fray. She and Barack are master manipulators. They maneuvered their way onto the scene in 2004, and they will maneuver their way back onto the scene in 2020. The media will portray Michelle as a saint. She and they will leverage the #MeToo movement and suggest that the divide in America is the responsibility of the Republicans (not where it belongs). They will work to divide the populace by hammering the evil nature associated with white men in power. The cure: a woman "of color." Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.