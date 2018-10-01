Donâ€™t Like Her, Donâ€™t Believe Her

I stopped by my sister’s house last weekend, a Saturday tradition that began when my mother was still alive and traded venues upon her death. Some of my other siblings show up frequently, the food is great, and the conversation on par. We are all conservative, my sister thinks there is something genetic in us that makes this so. We jumped right to politics, and I was disarmed to hear that my family thinks Christine Blasey Ford is a sympathetic character who believes her story but is confused about Brett Kavanaugh.

Well, I don’t think she is sympathetic at all. I think she is a lifelong liar who has always controlled everybody around her by playing up her weakness. She learned this technique at the knee of liberalism and has now brought her talent for manipulation to full fruition and command. For the best part of my life, liberalism has coached up feebleness. They told black people the system was against them, and then created a structure that enslaved many blacks in hopeless ghettoes. Liberals fed cash into a machine that ground up dignity and self-reliance in trade for a permanent voting bloc. A strong people who had historically endured tribulation with strength and willpower are today inexorably and demonstrably weakened. The idle hands of its youth discharge pent-up aggression on the closest target-rich environment available -- their own neighborhoods in cities like Chicago and Detroit. Why? Because they have been told that they are the weak victims of a society that is biased against them. Why should they try? We now know that many people of any color simply won’t put up the necessary fight to climb up the financial ladder offered to everybody in America as long as the snacks and intoxicants are kept in stock via free money. Liberalism offers an excuse to anybody in requirement of an excuse. Gay? America is against you. Moslem? America is against you. Female? America is against you. Enter Blasey Ford. She is a world traveler who exerts control by claiming fear of flying. She is a world-class liar who offers no proof of her accusations. We are told we must believe her because she is a woman and a “survivor”. So was Aileen Wuornos. Wuornos killed seven men, and upon conviction said, "I wanted to confess to you that Richard Mallory did violently rape me as I've told you; but these others did not. [They] only began to start to." Only began to start to. We are surrounded by these weak and ineffectual chumps liberalism has coached up. I sometimes doubt Americans could pull off a win in a tough game of tiddlywinks against a five-year-old, let alone a major conflict on the European continent. The left loves Blasey Ford. She is, after all a product of their mentality; she is weak and malleable. But I don’t like her and will never believe a word she says. She is a cunning character assassin masquerading as an outcare patient from the local mental health institute. Believe her at your own, and America’s, risk. Image courtesy of Wikimedia