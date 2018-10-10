Che still dead after all these years

It was 51 years ago this week when Che was captured and executed. His "revolution" in Bolivia failed miserably, in large part because he couldn't get local support or fight well trained soldiers. What was Che doing in Bolivia? Why did he disappear in 1965 and then show up in Bolivia? There are lots of potential reasons, as my friend Humberto Fontova wrote in his great book Exposing the Real Che Guevara and the Useful Idiots Who Idolize Him.

My late father always said Che was given two options: a firing squad for treason or go start your own revolution. He based his theory on public statements that Che made during an international tour of Africa, North Vietnam, and China. Furthermore, other people close to Fidel Castro died "accidentally," like Camilo Cienfuegos; others were thrown in jail, like Huber Matos; and some were executed, like William Morgan, a U.S. national who joined Castro in the late 1950s. Who knows for sure? Perhaps a Raúl Castro memoir will shed some light on the issue. Once again, let me say it over and over again: if you love Che, you do not love freedom. One of my favorite quotes about Che came from William Meyers: Che's picture was certainly not displayed during the Solidarity protests in Poland in the 1980s or in the Tiananmen Square demonstration in China in 1989, when men and women genuinely hazarded their lives for freedom. That's right. Che continues to be popular with the anti-U.S. crowd. He is not very respected by those who lived under communism, such as the Polish workers and Chinese dissidents. Che was a killer. He did not hold a single election or tolerate any dissent. Che was properly executed this week in 1967. PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.