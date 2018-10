The Earth again is in jeopardy, and powerful politicians have only a few years to save us

So have the sexual assault stories about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. They never should have been printed because there was never any actual evidence or witnesses who said the assaults occurred.

The mainstream media's Russian collusion story, based on no actual evidence, has almost run its course.

The economy is thriving instead of collapsing, which had been the prediction.

Tax cuts are helping the entire economy instead of just the rich, as we were told.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has not been fired, as we have been told (multiple times) would happen.

Health care costs are stabilizing instead of skyrocketing.

Trade deals are coming together.

North Korea is no longer testing missiles and scaring the world.

So what are the media supposed to report in their continuous campaign to elect Democrats this fall?

They're pulling out the old fictitious story that humans are destroying the Earth and the powerful government has only a few years to solve the problem.

Here are Monday's headlines:

World has just over a decade to get control of climate change, U.N. scientists say

When I read these stories with such dire predictions, all I can think of is the 1922 story I read in the Washington Post from the Associated Press. They made the same wrong predictions then as they do now.

The Arctic ocean is warming up, icebergs are growing scarcer and in some places the seals are finding the water too hot, according to a report to the Commerce Department yesterday from Consul Ifft, at Bergen, Norway.

Then I think of all the predictions that were made around fifty years ago to scare us. Here is an excellent compilation from the American Enterprise Institute:

1. Harvard biologist George Wald estimated that "civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind." 2. "We are in an environmental crisis which threatens the survival of this nation, and of the world as a suitable place of human habitation," wrote Washington University biologist Barry Commoner in the Earth Day issue of the scholarly journal Environment. 3. The day after the first Earth Day, the New York Times editorial page warned, "Man must stop pollution and conserve his resources, not merely to enhance existence but to save the race from intolerable deterioration and possible extinction." 4. "Population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make," Paul Ehrlich confidently declared in the April 1970 issue of Mademoiselle. "The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years." 6. Ehrlich sketched out his most alarmist scenario for the 1970 Earth Day issue of The Progressive, assuring readers that between 1980 and 1989, some 4 billion people, including 65 million Americans, would perish in the "Great Die-Off." 7. "It is already too late to avoid mass starvation," declared Denis Hayes, the chief organizer for Earth Day, in the Spring 1970 issue of The Living Wilderness. 8. Peter Gunter, a North Texas State University professor, wrote in 1970, "Demographers agree almost unanimously on the following grim timetable: by 1975 widespread famines will begin in India; these will spread by 1990 to include all of India, Pakistan, China and the Near East, Africa. By the year 2000, or conceivably sooner, South and Central America will exist under famine conditions[.] ... By the year 2000, thirty years from now, the entire world, with the exception of Western Europe, North America, and Australia, will be in famine." 9. In January 1970, Life reported, "Scientists have solid experimental and theoretical evidence to support ... the following predictions: In a decade, urban dwellers will have to wear gas masks to survive air pollution ... by 1985 air pollution will have reduced the amount of sunlight reaching earth by one half[.]" 10. Ecologist Kenneth Watt told Time that, "At the present rate of nitrogen buildup, it's only a matter of time before light will be filtered out of the atmosphere and none of our land will be usable." 11. Barry Commoner predicted that decaying organic pollutants would use up all of the oxygen in America's rivers, causing freshwater fish to suffocate. 12. Paul Ehrlich chimed in, predicting in 1970 that "air pollution ... is certainly going to take hundreds of thousands of lives in the next few years alone." 13. Paul Ehrlich warned in the May 1970 issue of Audubon that DDT and other chlorinated hydrocarbons "may have substantially reduced the life expectancy of people born since 1945." Ehrlich warned that Americans born since 1946 ... now had a life expectancy of only 49 years, and he predicted that if current patterns continued this expectancy would reach 42 years by 1980, 14. Ecologist Kenneth Watt declared, "By the year 2000, if present trends continue, we will be using up crude oil at such a rate ... that there won't be any more crude oil. You'll drive up to the pump and say, 'Fill 'er up, buddy,' and he'll say, 'I am very sorry, there isn't any.'" 15. Harrison Brown, a scientist at the National Academy of Sciences, published a chart in Scientific American that looked at metal reserves and estimated the humanity would totally run out of copper shortly after 2000. Lead, zinc, tin, gold, and silver would be gone before 1990. 16. Sen. Gaylord Nelson wrote in Look that, "Dr. S. Dillon Ripley, secretary of the Smithsonian Institute, believes that in 25 years, somewhere between 75 and 80 percent of all the species of living animals will be extinct." ... 18. Kenneth Watt warned about a pending Ice Age in a speech. "The world has been chilling sharply for about twenty years," he declared. "If present trends continue, the world will be about four degrees colder for the global mean temperature in 1990, but eleven degrees colder in the year 2000. This is about twice what it would take to put us into an ice age."

Then I think of long droughts that have occurred through billions of years, and I wonder why these solemn supposed journalists won't ask one simple question: if humans, fossil fuels, and CO2 cause droughts, how do they ever end?

See what I mean?

The predictions have been wrong ever since modern record-keeping began, but that does not stop the Democrats with the claims and educators from indoctrinating the public with such a load of malarkey.

The more things change...the more they stay the same.