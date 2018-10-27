Bloomberg calls lefty wacko Kyrsten Sinema a 'centrist'
On what planet does a woman who attacked mothers who stay at home to care for their children count as a centrist? How about someone who invited a coven of witches to celebrate International Women's Day? (Remember when Christine O'Donnell was laughed out of a Senate race for admitting she "dabbled" in witchcraft?) Ed Driscoll of Instapundit put together a list (read the whole thing) of the wackiness spouted by the Democrats' nominee for the Senate in Arizona, including these:
Arizona Dem senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema in 2002: It'd be 'inappropriate' to condemn destruction of property by anarchists
Sinema "associated with a prominent 9/11 truther and told a radio host that she didn't care if he joined the Taliban"
And Sinema depicted U.S. soldiers as scary, evil skeletons at the very time her opponent, Martha McSally, was flying combat missions:
Yet Sahil Kapur of Bloomberg calls her a "centrist":
The bulk of the major media have become pure propagandists. President Trump is right to continue to criticize them.
Hat tip: Ed Lasky
