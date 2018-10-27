Bloomberg calls lefty wacko Kyrsten Sinema a 'centrist'

On what planet does a woman who attacked mothers who stay at home to care for their children count as a centrist? How about someone who invited a coven of witches to celebrate International Women's Day? (Remember when Christine O'Donnell was laughed out of a Senate race for admitting she "dabbled" in witchcraft?) Ed Driscoll of Instapundit put together a list (read the whole thing) of the wackiness spouted by the Democrats' nominee for the Senate in Arizona, including these: Arizona Dem senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema in 2002: It'd be 'inappropriate' to condemn destruction of property by anarchists