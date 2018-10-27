Media yawned when real ricin packages were mailed to Trump and leading Republicans a mere 4 weeks ago

I would wager that 98% of the public doesn't even know that packages far more deadly than the ineffective bomb-resembling packages allegedly mailed by Cesar Sayoc were mailed to the president and his allies and staff.

Chris Buskirk asks a key question that exposes the media's total manipulation of the news: "Why Are Fake Bombs Sent to Democrats More Shocking Than Real Ricin Packages to Republicans?"

There are a few other differences between then and now . The target then was the president, his Secretary of Defense, a senior naval officer, and a Republican Senator. And then, wasn't there more than an implication that Republicans have it coming? After all, Democrats routinely claim that Republicans are not just cruel but that, as Nancy Pelosi said 'millions, hundreds of thousands will die' if Republicans get their way. What stronger language is there than that? And if you believe it, then violence against Republicans becomes a justifiable – perhaps even heroic – act of self-defense.

Every Republican or conservative interviewed about Sayoc needs to raise this question. There is no answer that excuses this double standard.

Me either. But who can remember all the way back to October 2?

Remember that time American media was consumed with news that the deadly poison ricin – contact with the skin can be deadly – was sent to President Trump, Republican Senator Ted Cruz, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson? Remember all of the introspective opinion pieces wondering if attacks on the president had gone too far? Or if claiming that Republican policies kill people, might not be an incitement to violence?

Pentagon mail room screening of ricin earlier this month (via NBC).

