Bill and Hillary: good at being bad

The American conservative community is rejoicing over the belated news that Hillary Clinton supposedly volunteered to surrender her high-level security clearance back in August at the same time the clearances of five of her staffers were lifted. Those of you who are thinking that we might have finally skunked the queen of political skunks better take a deep breath and realize that, once again, the Clintons are attempting to pull another fast one on the American public. While the employable dollar worth of Hillary’s five staffers’ is now seriously reduced by the loss of those high-level clearances, the Queen of Sore Losers is not negatively impacted in any way. How could this be, you ask? Well, she is still married to predator-in-chief, Bill Clinton, who presumably still has his access to the inner sanctums of American intelligence operations, as do most ex-Potuses. Frankly, I don’t know how broad or deep this ex-Potus privilege of access to current intelligence is because the principle of need to know generally limits the dissemination of classified material to those who have a role in acting on such intelligence. But what I do believe is that there is no doubt in my mind that the Clintons, thoroughly practiced grifters that they are, as well as their increasingly shady daughter, will not hesitate to use such classified information as they may be able to access for personal and political enrichment. They’ve been doing it for decades and they’re not about to stop now.

A question niggling at me right now is what is the security clearance status of Huma Abedin? Was she, as Hillary’s constant consort, one with close familial connections to the militant jihadist organization in Egypt, the Muslim Brotherhood, one of those with access to top-level American intelligence who lost that privilege? If not, that is a lapse in our own national security that needs to be addressed immediately, when one takes into consideration the rock-bottom morals of her pedophile predator, wienie-wagging husband, who absolutely should never have any sort of access to any intelligence feeds. Lastly, our knowing bwa-ha-ha-ha’s of disbelief simply will not be loud enough to counter this latest Clinton misinformation campaign to convince the American public that their family, and by extension the party they have long led, is not a completely corrupt political and criminal enterprise, one that the devious Democratic party leadership and a compliant mainstream media recently tried to foist off on this country as the best choice to head our national government. So we must look at this most recent Clinton maneuver for what it is: just more misdirection away from reality to make it appear that Hillary quite graciously surrendered her security clearance. Trust your own common sense: there is no way the avaricious Hillary would have voluntarily surrendered something as commercially valuable as a very high-level security clearance if she didn’t have an ulterior motive as well as a safe fallback position. The more likely truth in all this is that Clinton is looking at possible prosecution for federal felony security and corruption charges from her secret server security violations. So this ostensibly sacrificial act by Hillary is no more than a way to head off the negative implications of an announcement by the DoJ of her top-level clearance’s revocation, possibly ahead of a future criminal indictment.