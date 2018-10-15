Dems promise more goodies and fewer freedoms if they take power

Politico had a nice summary of all the things the Democrats are promising to do if elected. It was the usual mix of authoritarian-socialism.

Single-payer health care. Isn't that great? And only one payer! And I suppose that one payer won't be any of us, right?

In reality, of course, all of us who pay taxes (and none of us who don't) will end up being the single-payer. They really should call it "single-doctor" healthcare, because once healthcare becomes "free", demand will overwhelm supply. As in Cuba, everyone will have a "right" to healthcare, but few will actually receive it.

2. $15 minimum wage.

If $15 can improve the financial stability of families (a misnomer right there, since many on the minimum wage are teenagers), why not make the minimum wage $30 an hour or even $100 an hour? Democrats act like the obvious job losses from cutbacks and automation are non-existent.

3. Abolishing ICE

Dems are actually retreating this one, realizing that they have for once gotten ahead of their indoctrination of the public. Now they are calling for "retooling" ICE. The end result is the same: a flood of unchecked illegal aliens taking our jobs, using our schools and hospitals at our expense, and voting in our elections. By giving rights to others, Democrats are reducing rights for the rest of us--a hallmark of most Democratic policies.

4. Repealing the Trump tax cuts

Democrats always feel that wage earners are greedy when they ask to keep more of their own earnings, that one's income (and, by extension, one's property) is most morally allocated to the government. A loss of property rights is a loss of rights every bit as important as freedom of speech, association, and the right to bear arms.

5. Debt-Free College

"Debt-Free College" is a slightly contrived name for "Totally Free College", the latter being deemed too generous even by Democratic standards. Colleges produce Democratic voters almost as reliably as illegal immigration does. By having the "government" pay for it, Democrats are getting taxpayers to pay to create Democrats. Brilliant!

6. Net Neutrality

Netflix uses a ton of bandwidth. Craigslist uses almost none. According to Democrats, both should bear the same costs of internet access. It's almost like passing a law saying that customers in stores should be charged the same price regardless of how much or how little they buy.

7. A $1 trillion "infrastructure" plan

Remember Obama's infrastructure plan? It was a much needed payoff to unions, bureaucracies and other Democratic party interest groups. This is another plan to raid the treasury, at taxpayer expense.

8. Defense cuts

Democrats want to shift money from national defense to fight global warming. Seriously. I'm not making this up. Instead of defending our nation from real enemies, they want to spend money on combating mass hysteria they themselves have created.

9. Limiting executive compensation

How much money should a corporate CEO make? It's a hard call, which is why Congress must set the answer. Democrats say they know best how much senior executives in the private sector should earn. They certainly know how much they should earn, having set their own salaries, so are something of an expert on the subject.

10. Global warming tax

Democrats want a tax on energy consumption to fight global warming. The theory is that if the American standard of living can be dragged down, there will be less energy consumption and the imaginary dangers of global warming will be reduced as well. It's mental illness as national policy.

These policies all have different names, but the results are all the same. Less freedom of choice, more confiscation of private property, and more government interference in our daily lives. Expect Nancy Pelosi to give us an eye-popping bill in her first weeks from the Speaker's chair.

Ed Straker is the senior editor of Newsmachete.com.