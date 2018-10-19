Beto on a Beto mission

It's also creating a little backlash from Democrats, as we see in this report from The Hill:

Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) said Monday that he won't share the $38 million his campaign raised in the third quarter of the year with other Senate Democratic candidates. "No," O'Rourke told a reporter who asked if he would share the funds with candidates in tighter races, according to the Washington Examiner. "I'm focused on Texas. Most of our contributions have come from Texas. All of them have come from people. Not a dime from PACs," he said, according to the report. O'Rourke added that he is honoring "the commitment that those who've contributed to this campaign have made to me."

Well, I am not sure that most of the money has really come from Texas, but let's give him the benefit of the doubt.

Beto's problem, and a lot of Democrats are saying the same thing, is that he is not going to win in Texas. He is down 7-9 points with 20 days to go. In other words, why isn't some of this money going to other states, such as Montana or Indiana?

Over the next two weeks, Beto will be flooding the TV with lots of negative ads. I don't think that's going to add any voters to his side. His ads are basically saying Cruz is too radical for Texas. Really, Beto?

Why not share the money or campaign with other Democrats in Texas? They could use the money, the media coverage, and Beto's crowds.

My guess is that Representative O'Rourke wants to keep some of that money to create a PAC to set up his presidential run in 2020. He will need lots of money to push his candidacy in 2019 and set the table for Iowa.

At the same time, he is earning a reputation that this is about Beto and nothing else. He may regret that when he is standing on the stage with the other 30 Democrats running for president.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.