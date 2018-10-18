Honduras's paid caravan 'refugees' exposed as frauds by Venezuela's real refugees

To hear the left and its complicit press tell it, the great 4,000-strong caravan of Hondurans snaking through through Guatemala and Mexico on their way to the U.S. to claim asylum, are just desperate refugees, traveling in a group to ensure their safety. That was how the New York Times wrote it up.

Turns out they're being paid, in money, standing in line for their paychecks. A video posted by Rep. Matt Gaetz and highlighted on DC Whispers shows the process:

Compared to Honduran wages, where the per capita income is around $2,200, it's undoubtedly nice work if you can get it.

And it highlights that the caravan march is just a job like any other, Honduras' lower middle class being hired for a publicity stunt by some moneybags with an interest in eroding rule of law at the U.S. border. Gaetz openly wondered if it was George Soros, who's sponsored such things in the past. It explains the newish-looking clothes being worn by these so-called refugees. And it explain the festive look of the thing, what with the Honduran banners and battle flags flying. With a good paycheck and word getting around, you can see why the caravan has snowballed from first a thousand in the earliest reports, to 3,000, to now 4,000 at last count. It could easily go to numbers much higher what with all the paychecks going around for a hard day's acting role, playing the role of desperate refugee and then illegal alien, just in time for U.S. midterms.

There's just one bad fly in the ointment.

There are real refugees in Latin America all right, and they aren't collecting paychecks from anyone, nor are they marching in groups carrying the flag of their country: The country is socialist Venezuela and there is a Syria-level flight of terror and untold suffering from more than a million people, throwing themselves onto any nation that will take them and fanning out as far as Argentina, which a friend who just returned from Buenos Aires, said they were all over, their desperateness very obvious.

That's not what we are seeing with these caravan pictures. The fakeness of the entire operation stands exposed as the rest of us look on with compassion at the real refugees, from Venezuela, fleeing the horror of socialism, who do merit our compassion. President Trump's promise to send troops today is precisely the right reaction.