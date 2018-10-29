A master smackdown for Kamala Harris on Twitter
Democrats have been puffing and bloviating and making political hay off the appalling mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, but few can match the sanctimonious hypocrisy of California's junior senator, Kamala Harris, who tweeted:
We have to speak truth about the fact that racism exists in our country and anti-Semitism exists in our country. We need to speak truth about that and deal with it.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 28, 2018
This earned her this impressive smackdown from Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit on Twitter (who had been last seen smacking down smarmy hipster narrative-echo chamberman Ben Rhodes), drawing nearly 6,000 retweets and 15,000 likes:
Keith Ellison is your party cochair. https://t.co/OiHtZnM1hy
Way to take out the trash. Short, snappy, and factual – a perfect rimshot exposing the Democrats' hypocrisy.
Reynolds's smackdown was pretty much all that needed to be said about the matter, but Harris actually got a lot of smackdowns on Twitter and a few merit honorable mentions. Enjoy the show:
Let's see how much media play this photo gets. pic.twitter.com/4KYdJW8pva— Michael (@SunDevil31673) October 29, 2018
Meanwhile, back in April:— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 29, 2018
Kamala Harris's "Ellen" Appearance: Jokes about Killing Trump, Pence, Sessions https://t.co/yhdVH4K0ep
