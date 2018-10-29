« Dick’s Sporting Goods sued by ammo-supplier for breach of contract | Bolsonaro: The Brazilians go all in for winning »
October 29, 2018

A master smackdown for Kamala Harris on Twitter

By Monica Showalter

Democrats have been puffing and bloviating and making political hay off the appalling mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, but few can match the sanctimonious hypocrisy of California's junior senator, Kamala Harris, who tweeted:

This earned her this impressive smackdown from Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit on Twitter (who had been last seen smacking down smarmy hipster narrative-echo chamberman Ben Rhodes), drawing nearly 6,000 retweets and 15,000 likes:

Way to take out the trash.  Short, snappy, and factual – a perfect rimshot exposing the Democrats' hypocrisy.

Reynolds's smackdown was pretty much all that needed to be said about the matter, but Harris actually got a lot of smackdowns on Twitter and a few merit honorable mentions.  Enjoy the show: