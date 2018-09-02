Watch a string of Venezuela's power stations explode through the night

#Venezuela an electrical substation explodes in #Maracaibo



According to the Government: it's foreign sabotage

According to the opposition: it's #Maduro's fault



The collapse of public services inflicts pressure on the population and the #migration crisis

#SinLuz #WithoutLight



What a disaster #Maracaibo for God! What a disaster #Venezuela! The party of the inefficiency of the electricity companies of the Narcor Regime of Nicolas Maduro.



#Venezuela: NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS? No, they're images of all the electricity substations' transformers blowing up & on fire in Maracaibo, Zulia State, leaving residents without power #31Aug

RT News has a story here.

So in addition to people eating out of garbage bins, fighting for scraps with machetes, fleeing for their lives on foot to the next available country as actual refugees, enduring million-percent inflation and no money, learning that ‘free’ health care means no health care, bathing from buckets because of socialism's effect on the water supply, suffering a huge death toll from world's highest crime rate, now there's no electricity due to overloaded circuits and Cuban socialist mismanagement of resources. (Venezuela turned its electricity management over to Jurassic communist Cuban functionaries back in 2010).

Nice work, socialism.

It's just a revolting coda to all the terrible things that are going on in that hellhole, nothing extremely important, given the scale of the failures. But it's also an amazing irony, given that Venezuela has the world's largest energy reserves and Maracaibo, Venezuela's second-largest city, was built on oil development. Through the miracle of socialism, Venezuela's equivalent to Houston can't even keep the lights on. It's also an amazing irony for a second reason: In one of V.I. Lenin's most noted speeches before the Council of the People's Commissars in 1920, he famously declared: Communism is Soviet Power plus electrification of the whole country. Sure thing, Vlad. What did socialists use before candles? Yup, electricity.

Kind of shows you just how poisonous the socialism pill is through the entire the body politic. Any comment, Bernie? Any explanation, Alexandria?